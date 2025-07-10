Ronnie Wood, 78, makes rare red carpet appearance with stunning wife, 47

Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally were so loved up during a rare red carpet appearance at a London film event on Tuesday, following an incredible announcement from the rocker.

Ronnie and Sally walked the red carpet at the Modí, Three Days on the Wing of Madness UK premiere, with the Rolling Stones star dressed in a simple black suit with an untucked white button-up shirt, black dress shoes and a pair of black sunglasses to complete the look.

His wife of 12 years was glowing in a gold-patterned dress that fell to her ankles. She added gold heels, a metallic clutch and black sunglasses, as well as a pink lip for a pop of color.

Career high

© Dave Benett/WireImage The couple attended the premiere of Modí, Three Days on the Wing of Madness

Their rare joint appearance comes after Ronnie announced that he will release an anthology that encapsulates his incredible 60-year career, titled Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025.

The album, due in September, will follow his musical journey with the Stones, Faces, and The Jeff Beck Group, as well as his solo works.

He also joined his old friend Rod Stewart on stage at the Glastonbury Festival in late June, delighting the crowds with his incredible performance.

Love story

© Instagram Ronnie is a proud father of five

When he isn't on stage or working on his music, Ronnie is a doting father to his twin girls Gracie and Alice, whom he welcomed with Sally in 2016.

He is also a proud father to Jesse, whom he welcomed with his first wife Krissy Findlay, and Leah and Tyrone, born to his ex-wife Jo Wood.

Sally married the guitarist in September 2012, after meeting backstage at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane when he was hanging his paintings nearby.

© Dave Benett/WireImage The duo have been married for 12 years

The 47-year-old got candid about their 31-year age gap in an interview with The Telegraph, sharing that their connection went deeper than age.

"He's on my level completely. He's a very nice and caring person. He's very funny, kind and affectionate and welcoming," she said.

"I know [the age gap is] there and I wish it wasn't, but it is. I had to say: 'I can't do this because of the age', or I just had to let it go and take it all on board. At no point, years ago, did I say to myself: 'I think I'll go out with someone twice my age', but that is what has happened."

Ronnie's home life

© WireImage Ronnie and Sally's daughters are "very artistic"

Sally has been a steadfast support for Ronnie on his sobriety journey, and swore off alcohol in solidarity with her husband.

"I don't drink for Ronnie, but we just take it one day at a time," she told The Mirror. "We put his sobriety first and he has meditation books, which he reads every single day - probably 15-20 books - nighttime books and daytime books, and it's part of his meditation and sobriety. It keeps him on an even keel, and we have the twins."

As for whether their girls will pursue a career in the creative field, Sally shared that Gracie and Alice were already showcasing their inner artists.

"They're very artistic, and they're both always drawing," she said. "One of them enjoys playing the piano, and they both love writing songs, and they're in a band called The Melting Pots, and they write lyrics. They're also both very into animals, but like anything in life, they'll have to work hard at whatever they decide to do."

To learn more about Ronnie's children, watch the exclusive video of his son Tyrone's intimate wedding below...