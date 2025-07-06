Everything you need to know about Reacher spin-off Neagley: returning cast members, premiere date, more

Reacher remains one of the most popular series in Prime Video's arsenal, with its acclaimed third season arriving earlier this year and a fourth now in production.

Based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, the show, fronted by Alan Ritchson playing the title character, has gained so much traction in fact that a spin-off series is now in development.

In honor of the conclusion of the spin-off's principal photography period, here's what we know about the show…

© Amazon/Everett/Shutterstock What is Reacher spin-off Neagley about? The Reacher spin-off will center around Frances Neagley, a private investigator who served in the army's 110th Special Investigations Unit with Jack and is part of his close circle. A press release shared when the show was officially greenlit by Prime described the synopsis, which reads: "When [Neagley] learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice." "Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

© Getty Images Who will star in Neagley? Maria Sten will reprise her role from the original Reacher as Frances Neagley. This will be the star's first time leading her own TV series, having appeared before in key roles in shows like Swamp Thing and Channel Zero: The Dream Door. Joining her in the show are Greyston Holt (Durham County, Alcatraz) as Detective Hudson Riley, Jasper Jones as Keno, Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale) as Renee, Matthew Del Negro (The West Wing, Teen Wolf, City on a Hill) as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman (Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Lawrence Cole.

© Instagram What has Neagley star Maria Sten said about the spin-off? In October 2024, Maria was present at the Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers event in London, when the spin-off was announced. The actress, 35, shared with the crowd: "I love doing character work, that's how I was trained. I read all the books that [Neagley] was in… I got into what I felt was her psyche. So, for me, I had it all there and I'm just thrilled to expand upon it further." "It's still Reacher," she clarified. "It's still fun, splashy action and quick dialogue but it has something that's Neagley, not Reacher. It's the same fun tone but [the writers] make it its own." In a separate press release, the former Miss Denmark Universe added: "I'm beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley further and her somewhat mysterious background. She's such a wonderful character to play and I'm very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better."

© Instagram Are any of the cast members from Reacher set to make an appearance? There is no confirmation yet on whether any of the stars or characters from the flagship series, save for Neagley herself, will appear in the spin-off as well. However, Deadline previously reported that lead Reacher star Alan Ritchson is poised to appear as a guest star in Neagley, reprising his title role.

© Instagram When does Neagley premiere? An official premiere date for Neagley has not been announced, but the show finally wrapped principal photography on its first season in Toronto last month. Maria took to social media with a pair of snaps from set, captioning it: "That's a wrap on #Neagley season 1! This story is so so special, folks. I cannot wait for you all to see what we've cooked up! I hope you're ready cause it's gonna be a wild one!" Given that both shows share much of the same crew, it is believed that Reacher season 4 has since entered production, and Neagley is expected to premiere sometime in 2026.