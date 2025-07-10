Mariska Hargitay is an 'Italian dream' in short white dress during family vacation

Mariska Hargitay is living la dolce vita.

Amid a busy summer promoting her emotional directorial debut, the documentary My Mom Jayne, about her late mother Jayne Mansfield, the Law & Order: SVU star is taking a breather in Italy with her husband Peter Hermann.

She took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her getaway with fans, revealing that she is soaking up the sun in Taormina, a town in Sicily.

© Instagram Mariska shared a photo from Taormina

On Thursday, July 10, Mariska posted a black and white photo standing in front of the Largo Santa Caterina, the Church of Saint Catherine, in the quaint hilltop town.

She appears wearing a frilly white dress by beloved brand Zimmerman, featuring buttons running down its center, billowing sleeves and an ornate, cut-out hem. She previously shared a similar photo in the same dress captioned: "Vacation mode."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one declaring: "You look like an Italian dream!! Bellissima," as others followed suit with: "I'll say it again, Mariska in Italy is just pure joy," and: "Stunning!!!!! This could be a magazine cover!

© Instagram She was also recently at Il Pelicano in Porto Ercole

Hope you are enjoying your vacation before filming begins again," as well as: "So beautiful, love the black and white look!!"

And while Mariska didn't outright credit her husband for the photo, fans were quick to do it themselves, with one commenting: "Peter did an amazing job once again with the picture!" as another similarly wrote: "Peter, your pics are gorgeous. He really captures your essence, your pure beauty and elegance."

© Getty Images Mariska and her husband at the My Mom Jayne premiere during the TriBeCa Film Festival

Mariska and Peter first met in 2001 on the set of Law & Order: SVU, when he began guest starring as defense attorney Trevor Langan. Their first date was at church, per Peter's request, and of the special moment, Mariska once told People: "We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt."

She added: "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

© Getty Images With her family

They celebrated their milestone 20th anniversary last year, and to commemorate the special day back in August, Mariska also took to Instagram and shared a rarely-seen photo from their wedding, which took place in Santa Barbara, California, in front of around 200 of their closest friends and family members.

The couple has welcomed three children, their son August, 19, in 2006, followed by Amaya Josephine, 14, who they adopted in 2011, and Andrew Nicholas, 13, who they adopted six months later.