Shiloh Jolie makes bold statement following unexpected name change

Shiloh Jolie made a bold statement on Tuesday when she stepped out in an eye-catching new look alongside her close friend Keoni Rose, as they took a lunch break from their dance class.

The 19-year-old, who typically sports dark-colored, oversized clothes to and from her classes at Millennium Dance Complex in LA, looked so different in a bright red hoodie and gray gym shorts, adding a pair of black Crocs to complete the look.

Her blonde hair was hidden beneath her hood as she ventured to a local sushi restaurant with Keoni, who dressed equally as casual in a black hoodie and orange gym shorts with black flip-flops.

Name of the game

© Terma, SL / BACKGRID Shiloh debuted a new look with her bright clothing

This comes just weeks after Shiloh debuted her new name, opting to be credited simply as 'Shi' when choreographing an incredible dance piece for Isabel Marant's capsule collection launch with Net-A-Porter.

Keoni danced to Shiloh's moves alongside her peer Tako Suzuki, accompanying singer-songwriter Luella's live performance of her track "Naïve".

© Terma, SL / BACKGRID Shiloh was joined by her pal Keoni for a lunch break

This wasn't the first time that the talented teen changed her name; after she turned 18, Shiloh filed to legally remove Pitt from her last name, effectively cutting ties with her father Brad Pitt in the process.

Brad has not been photographed with any of his six children since his complicated divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Dancing up a storm

© GC Images The dancer is notoriously private

Shiloh is arguably Angelina's most camera-shy child, and has found solace in dance rather than in the spotlight.

"They really, really want to be — especially Shiloh — would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy," her mother shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2024.

The blonde beauty began dancing several years ago, and worked hard to impress her teacher, Kolanie Marks, earning herself a heartfelt message from the choreographer in 2024.

© Kolanie Marks She has been dancing for several years

"So much love for this human…I met Shiloh at my Millennium Class and she was going down in FLAMES…. She shouldn't have been in there!" Kolanie remarked on Instagram. "However I saw something that was authentic… she kept coming back and yes still going down and flames! Not until we started doing private one on ones!"

"I've spent the most time with her out of anyone I'm training in LA!" Kolanie added. "Something about doesn't quit! Most never experience what I have to offer because they can't get past the intensity."

Tomboy style

© Getty Shiloh has been a tomboy since she was young

Shiloh is as individual as they come and has rocked her incredible tomboy style since she was young. "I don't think it's for the world to interpret anything. She likes to dress like a boy and wants her hair cut like a boy and she wanted to be called John for a while," Angelina told the Daily Mail.

"Some kids wear capes and want to be Superman, and she wants to be like her brothers," she continued. "It's who she is. It's been a surprise to us, and it's really interesting, but she's so much more than that — she's funny and sweet and pretty. But she does love a tie."

Angelina and Brad also share kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

To learn more about Shiloh's dance journey, watch below...