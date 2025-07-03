North West is mom Kim Kardashian's mini-me in sweet throwback

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West may be planning to follow in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, but there's no denying that the budding star looks just like her mother.

Kim took to Instagram to reshare a side-by-side photo of the pair at similar ages, and North was the spitting image of Kim in the shot. The pair both wore gray shirts, and their similar-shaped faces and smiles were prominent in the sweet snap. "Like mom like daughter," the caption read, pointing to their incredible likeness.

Another year older

© Instagram Kim reshared the side-by-side snap of the pair

Kim's eldest daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, recently celebrated her 12th birthday, ringing it in with a touching tribute from her mother on social media.

"My little baby North turns 12 years old today," Kim wrote on Instagram. "We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small."

"It's been the most special calling being your mom. I love you forever and got you forever my bubs," she concluded.

© Getty Images She recently celebrated her 12th birthday

North's grandmother Kris Jenner also posted a sweet birthday tribute, writing: “Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, funny, talented, and wildly creative granddaughter North West!!! From the moment you were born, you've marched to the beat of your own drum… fearless and with such a love for life."

"You have the most incredible spirit, a brilliant mind, and an imagination that amazes me. Whether you're singing, dancing, performing on stage, painting a masterpiece, you do everything with so much energy and with passion and purpose."

Fashion forward

© GC Images North is a fashionista and loves to be creative with her outfits

North has a growing resume at just 12 years old, having appeared on her father's album Vultures, made a cameo in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie and made her singing debut at the Hollywood Bowl for a live production of The Lion King.

She is also a budding fashionista according to her mother, who brought North along while getting ready for the 2025 Met Gala.

"Every time I come to the Met I love bringing my oldest daughter with me, just to see me get ready and all her aunties are in the hotel, and we're all getting ready together, so it's just a fun few days," Kim told Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain on the red carpet.

© Getty Images She often critiques her mother's style

"She's a big critique, but it's pretty good, you know, her critiquing," she continued. "But you know just be yourself, right? She's…also, I think, in a really positive place right now, where it's just like, 'Hey, even if that's not my style, I'm not going to critique that because just be you and if you like that then that's what you should be into.'"

"So, I love that energy, and so she was such a positive force tonight, like it was great," the reality TV star concluded.

Kim previously shared that North is "very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," telling Vogue that she hated when her mother wore too much black. The 44-year-old also shares kids Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six, with Kanye, whom she split from in 2021.

