Sofia Coppola's teen daughters look so grown up in rare outing

Sofia Coppola hails from a fiercely private Hollywood dynasty, yet she allowed her two daughters to finally step into the spotlight on Tuesday while accompanying their mother to a fashion show.

The acclaimed director was joined by Romy, 18, and Cosima, 15, at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025-26 show in Paris, with the trio looking incredibly stylish at the event.

Family fashion

© WWD via Getty Images Sofia attended the fashion show with her daughters Romy and Cosima

Sofia wore a gray shirt underneath a patterned blue jacket and white trousers, adding a white handbag and black and beige heels to complete the look.

Romy was dazzling in a blue shift dress with a fringe hemline and a matching blue bag. She also sported black strappy heels and stacked necklaces, opting to leave her blonde locks down in cascading curls.

Her sister looked stunning in a pink mini dress with a matching cardigan and the same footwear as her mother. Cosima wore her brunette tresses in loose waves past her shoulders and added a gold necklace.

© Getty Images Sofia is fiercely protective of her children

Romy and Cosima's father, Thomas Mars, is a French indie-pop musician and lead singer of the band Phoenix.

He tied the knot with Sofia in 2011, more than a decade after meeting on the set of her film The Virgin Suicides. She was previously married to filmmaker Spike Jonze from 1999 to 2003.

Parenting 101

© Getty Images for Marc Jacobs Romy went viral for her hilarious TikTok video in 2023

Romy went viral on TikTok in 2023 after complaining that she was grounded for trying "to charter a helicopter from New York City to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my friend."

Sofia responded to her daughter's comments in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, sharing that their family prized privacy above all else. "We were raised to be so private and social media is so opposite of how I grew up," she said. "So, it was the best way for her to be rebellious."

"I got a lot of compliments on her filmmaking. And comedy. She's funny. But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would've hoped for," she added.

Film dynasty

© Getty Her father is famed director Francis Ford Coppola

The 54-year-old hails from one of the most prolific Hollywood dynasties as the daughter of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola. Her aunt Talia Shire is an actress known for her role in the Rocky films, while her mother Eleanor Coppola was a filmmaker.

Her brother Roman is a filmmaker too, while their late sibling Gian-Carlo sadly passed away in 1986 in a speedboating accident. His only child Gia is a director, with credits like Palo Alto and Mainstream to her name. ​​

Sofia also boasts Nicolas Cage as her cousin, with the pair sharing the same grandfather.

Nepo babies

© Getty Images for Academy Museum She shares her daughters with rocker Thomas Mars

Sofia has been grappling with her daughters' desire to enter the public sphere for years, sharing with The Guardian why they don't attend industry events.

"I don't want them ever to be jaded," she said. "I never saw the point of taking little kids to movie premieres and stuff. I just want them to have a childhood."

Despite it all, Sofia is still learning how to parent with her busy schedule.

© Getty Images The 54-year-old is still perfecting the art of motherhood

"I'm always asking working mothers questions," she said. "I'm trying to figure it all out because I feel like I'm just learning. Having a really great nanny to help me while I'm working so I don't worry and know that they're taken care of [is key]."

"Luckily movies are really intense and then you get a break in between work," she added. "I'm not working 9-5, so that's nice."

