Mariska Hargitay 'thrilled' to announce personal new step with husband Peter Hermann

Mariska Hargitay is momentarily switching from being in front of the camera to behind, as she launches her production company, Mighty Entertainment.

Her husband Peter Hermann is following suit, as the brand's creative director. The pair first met on Law & Order: SVU's set in 2002, and got married two years later.

They are the doting parents of August Miklos Hermann, Amaya Josephine Hermann and Andrew Nicholas Hermann. The lovebirds have been married for over two decades, and are showcasing that couples who work together, stay together.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Mariska and Peter are joining forces on a new project

Mariska's inspiration for starting her own production company came down to wanting to take on something new and fresh to challenge herself.

She shared with Variety: "It's a really beautiful way to balance what I do with SVU and scratch that itch of doing something completely different, and now I feel like I have the capacity and it won't take anything away."

© L. Busacca Peter and Mariska in 2003

The actress is secure in her decision and added that the move "feels like such a natural progression." When it comes to what kinds of projects the pair will be working on, the TV star is leaning towards scripted and unscripted films, as well as TV series.

As for the thematic, the actress is drawn to personal stories that help showcase the important life stories of people who have been marginalized, in a conscious effort to help bring awareness and build empathy.

© Getty Images Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay are excited to embark on the new journey side-by-side

She expressed: "I want to tell stories that make the world feel a little safer, cozier and give hope, while at the same time elevating different voices that have been marginalized or people who aren't ready to come forward. There's a safety in getting immersed in somebody else's story."

Mariska is on a mission to provide a film platform that provides stories pertaining to "courage, curiosity and compassion."

Her newfound purpose came from feeling as though she was spiritually called upon to do so. She explained: "Launching this production company feels like a natural extension of my long and deeply rewarding creative journey, which has taught me that storytelling is both a mandate and an invitation."

Besides delving into other people's lives, the actress has also showcased her own story called, My Mom Jayne, which is her feature film directorial debut. The movie examines her late mother and icon, Jayne Mansfield's life through a personal take.

© AFP via Getty Images The family showed Mariska support at the Cannes Film Festival

The film recently premiered at Cannes Film Festival, where Peter and their children showed support on the red carpet. The film will be available for streaming on June 27th on HBO.