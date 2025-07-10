Priscilla Presley, 80, reunites with her famous former love for Malibu dinner

Priscilla Presley was joined by her former love Nigel Lythgoe on Wednesday July 9, as they celebrated with friends during a dinner in Malibu.

The 80-year-old former wife of Elvis Presley looked sleek in black pants and a black blouse with sheer sleeves and metallic embroidered detailing with her trademark red hair looking glossy over her shoulders.

Nigel, also known as Nasty Nigel, is a music producer who has worked on the UK competition show Pop Idol and the long-running American Idol in the US.

Priscilla and Nigel dated from 2006 to 2009 after meeting while American Idol filmed at Graceland, the home of Elvis and Priscilla at the height of his fame.

© BACKGRID Priscilla enjoys a dinner with friends in Malibu

In 2011 Nigel revealed that Priscilla helped to get him through his divorce from ex-wife Bonnie Lythgoe, with whom he'd been married to for 34 years.

"The divorce devastated me. I hadn’t necessarily been a good boy through the 34 years," the So You Think You Can Dance judge. "We’d had our ups and downs – other relationships. But we stuck together. After 34 years I guess I didn’t think we’d ever split up. It was terribly, terribly hard."

© Getty Images Nigel and Priscilla attend a ceremony honoring Nigel with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Nigel said that Priscilla had just come out of a romance as well, and they enjoyed many nights "of talking".

"I tried a therapist but it didn't work for me. It was easier to go out to dinners with Priscilla. We had many nights of talking," he shared, claiming that they were not intimate with each other.

© Michael Ochs Archives Elvis and Priscilla welcomed one daughter

Priscilla rose to fame at the age of 21 when she tied the knot to the legendary singer Elvis during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple welcomed their only daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968 before they separated in 1973.

The "Jailhouse Rock" star tragically passed away back in 1977 following a heart attack.

Lisa Marie died in 2023.

© Bryan Steffy Priscilla and Lisa Marie, pictured in 2015

Priscilla once shared that her iconic appearance was largely "moulded" by her husband's ideal vision of her.

"I wore the clothes, hairstyle and makeup of his careful choosing," she wrote in a 1985 essay for People.

But in 2022 she backtracked and insisted that she "never felt like a style was imposed on me by Elvis, or that I had to dress like the girlfriend of a big star".

"I maintained my own style. Elvis did take me to very popular stores and bought clothes for me in Memphis and Las Vegas; high-end stores and beautiful clothes. He had a certain look that he liked, but I had my own thing," she wrote in Vogue.