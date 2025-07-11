Anna Wintour, Rami Malek and Benedict Cumberbatch lead the star-studded pack on Day 12 of Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025 is reaching its thrilling climax! As Day 12 unfolds, Centre Court is hosting the highly anticipated Men's Singles semi-finals. But it's not just the tennis giants drawing the crowds; the stands are absolutely packed with familiar faces as celebrities flock to witness what promises to be two tense encounters.

Friday sees two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz battle it out against Eastbourne Open champion and fifth seed Taylor Fritz.

In the other unmissable clash, seven-time All England Club winner Novak Djokovic faces off against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

With so much at stake, a whole host of A-list stars have arrived. Stay tuned to HELLO! for all the courtside glamour and every moment of the action!

1/ 13 © Getty Images Rami Malek, Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch were spotted sharing a moment in the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final between Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz on Day 12 of Wimbledon.



2/ 13 © Shutterstock The two actors looked thrilled to see each other as they took their seats in the Royal Box.

3/ 13 © Shutterstock James Norton also took his seat in the Royal Box.



4/ 13 © Getty Images for Emirates Jessie Ware brought bold floral flair to Wimbledon, turning heads in a striking red and white printed gown as she attended as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships.



5/ 13 © Getty Nancy Strang and Louis Theroux attended as guests of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships.



6/ 13 © Getty Images for Emirates Rob Beckett and Louise Watts attended Wimbledon as guests of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships.



7/ 13 © Getty Style icons Tom Ford and Anna Wintour brought fashion prestige to Day 12 of Wimbledon.



8/ 13 © Getty Riz Ahmed and Joe Alwyn made a stylish appearance and posed for a photo together ahead of the matches.



9/ 13 © Getty Hannah Waddingham turned heads in a figure-hugging white dress.



10/ 13 © Getty Rami Malek looked effortlessly sharp in an off-white suit on Day 12 of Wimbledon.



11/ 13 © Getty Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali were among the familiar faces at Wimbledon,.



12/ 13 © Getty Will Poulter was spotted enjoying the action from the AELTC’s exclusive Parkside Suite on No.1 Court.



13/ 13 © Getty Luke Newton, Antonia Roumelioti and Ben Radcliffe huddled for a photo ahead of the matches.

