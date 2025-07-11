Anna Wintour, Rami Malek and Benedict Cumberbatch lead the star-studded pack on Day 12 of Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025 is reaching its thrilling climax! As Day 12 unfolds, Centre Court is hosting the highly anticipated Men's Singles semi-finals. But it's not just the tennis giants drawing the crowds; the stands are absolutely packed with familiar faces as celebrities flock to witness what promises to be two tense encounters.
Friday sees two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz battle it out against Eastbourne Open champion and fifth seed Taylor Fritz.
In the other unmissable clash, seven-time All England Club winner Novak Djokovic faces off against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.
With so much at stake, a whole host of A-list stars have arrived. Stay tuned to HELLO! for all the courtside glamour and every moment of the action!
Rami Malek, Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch were spotted sharing a moment in the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final between Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz on Day 12 of Wimbledon.
The two actors looked thrilled to see each other as they took their seats in the Royal Box.
James Norton also took his seat in the Royal Box.
Jessie Ware brought bold floral flair to Wimbledon, turning heads in a striking red and white printed gown as she attended as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships.
Nancy Strang and Louis Theroux attended as guests of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships.
Rob Beckett and Louise Watts attended Wimbledon as guests of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships.
Style icons Tom Ford and Anna Wintour brought fashion prestige to Day 12 of Wimbledon.
Riz Ahmed and Joe Alwyn made a stylish appearance and posed for a photo together ahead of the matches.
Hannah Waddingham turned heads in a figure-hugging white dress.
Rami Malek looked effortlessly sharp in an off-white suit on Day 12 of Wimbledon.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali were among the familiar faces at Wimbledon,.
Will Poulter was spotted enjoying the action from the AELTC’s exclusive Parkside Suite on No.1 Court.
Luke Newton, Antonia Roumelioti and Ben Radcliffe huddled for a photo ahead of the matches.
Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts
1. A lot of tennis balls
Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce.
2. Strawberries and cream
Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament.
3. Rufus the Hawk
Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition.
4. Prize money
The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.
5. Longest match in history
In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.
