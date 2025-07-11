Meet the 23-year-old tennis player who beat Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final

In a startling turn Jannik Sinner has beaten one of the greatest of all time, Novak Djokovic, at Wimbledon.

Sinner is one of the next generation of superstars, but his win came after a devastating series of injuries for Djokovic across the tournament that saw him unable to pivot when needed.

But who is the 23-year-old tennis player?

Who is Jannik Sinner?

Born on August 16 2001, Sinner is an Italian professional tennis player. Ranked as the world's number one by the ATP, he is the first Italian to ever reach the top ranking.

© Getty Images Jannik Sinner during the official presentation after their Men's Singles Final during the 2024 Australian Open

What championships has Sinner won?

He has won 19 singles titles on the ATP Tour.

He has won three majors – the 2024 and 2025 Australian Opens and the 2024 US Open – and will be hoping to add a fourth with Wimbledon 2025.

He has also won the 2024 ATP Finals and four Masters 1000 titles, and he led Italy to the 2023 and 2024 Davis Cup crowns.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Sinner holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the Men's Singles Final at Australian Open 2025

When did Sinner begin playing tennis?

He began playing in professional men's events aged 16, and became one of the few players to win multiple ATP Challenger Tour titles at age 17.

He won the ATP Newcomer of the Year award in 2019 and in 2021, he became the youngest ATP 500 champion at the Washington Open.

Has Sinner beaten Djokovic before?

At the 2024 Australian Open, Sinner defeated the then-world number one Djokovic in the semi-final.He went on to win the championship after he beat Daniil Medvedev in a five-set final.

© PA Images via Getty Images Djokovic in-between games during his Gentlemen's Singles semi-final match against Sinner

Who is Sinner dating?

The 23-year-old dated Italian model Maria Braccini from 2020 to 2024 but in June 2024, he revealed he was in a relationship with Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

"Of course, it's not easy, I travel a lot and during tournaments, I'm very focused," Sinner told Vanity Fair at the time.

"But I think it's a beautiful thing when you find the right love. Like for everyone," he said. "And then, if you think about it, the best tennis players in the world all have wives and children."

Are Jannik and Anna still together?

© Getty Images Sorana Cirstea of Romania (L) and doubles partner Anna Kalinskaya (R) after winning the Women's Doubles Final in 2025

However a year later, in May 2025, Sinner confirmed they had broken up.

Kalinskaya and her doubles partner Sorana Cirstea were eliminated in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2025.

Sinner's scandals

In August 2024 an independent tribunal announced that Sinner had tested positive for the banned substance clostebol in two separate tests from March 2024.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sinner has been playing for seven years

The tribunal accepted Sinner's explanation that the banned drug had entered his body via massages administered by his physiotherapist, and that Sinner bore "no fault or negligence", but he was forced to forfeit prize money and ranking points earned at the Indian Wells tournament.

In early 2025 the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed the decision, and a settlement was reached that led to Sinner being suspended for three months.

How much prize money has Sinner won?

© Getty Images Sinner is the world number one

2024 was his best year, taking home $19,735,703 in prize money.

In 2025 he has won $4,328,308 so far.