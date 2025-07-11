Prince George's private tennis court where he debuted 'good swing' with Wimbledon star

Several royals are spotted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon each year, including the Princess of Wales.

But the royal and her family don't need to travel all the way to SW19 to get their tennis fix. Prince William and Princess Kate's son Prince George has expressed an interest in the sport, which his parents have embraced behind closed doors.

Their holiday home Anmer Hall has a series of luxurious amenities that the Waleses can enjoy without being spotted, including a swimming pool and a tennis court. Back in 2013, an aerial photo showed the extensive grounds around the rural property, with an orange clay court positioned to the side of the L-shaped home.

© Albanpix/Shutterstock Prince George has private tennis lessons at the Waleses' home Anmer Hall

With only sprawling fields stretching into the distance, clusters of trees and the glistening blue pool situated nearby, the tennis court is the ultimate spot for George to privately develop his sports skills.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The royal couple's holiday home Anmer Hall in Norfolk

Kate revealed George took up tennis in 2017 at the age of four, shortly after Anmer's old tennis court was revamped with an AstroTurf surface in 2015.

© Getty Prince George began tennis aged four

He has had the perfect professional teacher on speed dial to refine his technique! In 2019, Roger Federer confirmed he had spent time at Kate and William's Norfolk home with their eldest son, who is taking after his mother with his "good swing."

"He’s a cute boy. I love to see they’re into tennis or into sport," he told reporters. "His mum has always enjoyed tennis. I hope he’ll stay the same in a few years’ time and this is not just an in-the-moment situation."

© Getty Roger Federer opened up about Kate and George's tennis skills

Roger also reacted to being George's favourite tennis player. "At that stage it's all about just touch the ball, it's already good. Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him," he said, adding: "I'm the only player he's ever met. Then you have a little head start in who is your favourite player."

© Simon M Bruty Roger Federer is Prince George's favourite tennis star

Kate reportedly took tennis lessons at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham when she and Prince William lived at Kensington Palace. She also played doubles alongside Roger ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament.