Fiona Phillips’ husband shares heartbreaking update amid Alzheimer’s battle

Martin Frizell, Fiona Phillips' husband, has opened up to the press about his wife's condition, and how their life was turned upside down four years ago, when she was first diagnosed.

After mistaking her forgetfulness and dizziness for menopausal symptoms, Fiona Phillips was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at only 61 years old.

The broadcaster knew too well what that diagnosis meant for her and her family, since she had previously cared for both of her parents, affected by the same struggle.

Her husband is now speaking out about her condition, saying their former presenter’s health is unfortunately deteriorating by the day and that he feels like he has already lost her, even though she is still physically here.

In a devastating interview with The Telegraph, Frizell admitted that his beloved wife is now struggling to perform mundane daily activities like brushing her teeth and choosing what to wear. He shared that she can no longer read her collection of cookbooks and has not cooked in more than two years. The broadcaster also doesn’t show interest in her clothes anymore, and "wear the same T-shirt, the same trousers […] day in, day out."

© Leon Neal Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell walking together in London

Martin and journalist Alison Phillips, along with Fiona, collaborated on the book 'Remember When: My life with Alzheimer's' about her fight with the terrible illness, out this month.

In the book, the former ITV’s GMTV Today presenter shares her experience with the disease, from the symptoms to her experience with the NHS and how she coped with it all.

About the book, published by Pan Macmillan, Fiona Phillips said: "I hope this book can show people a little about what it is like to live with Alzheimer’s. How frightening and confusing it is. But also how much life can still bring joy and be valued. And if you or someone you love is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, I hope this book brings you some comfort. I want you to know, you are not alone."

© Shutterstock Fiona Phillips is a beloved broadcaster and presenter

The book also shines a light on her husband’s perspective as her partner and carer. Frizell told ITV’s This Morning that he has to deal with grief on a daily basis, since Fiona’s diagnosis: "It’s like someone has passed because bit by bit, she’s not there. One bit will come back and then another bit will go. It’s really tough."

"She’s got a kind of secondary problem that causes her to be in pain, a lot of pain, which adds to the confusion", he continued.

"In the book, there’s a picture of her at the end of our road, picking the most recent picture I took, only a few weeks ago, and she’s looking great, and she’s kind of smiling, and she’s got a coat on and what you don’t know is, she thought I’d kidnapped her."

"She does recognise me most of the times. Doesn’t quite know that I’m her husband, but she knows who I am. On these occasions, and it’s not frequent, but every now and then, she’ll want to go home to her parents. I haven’t got the heart to say they aren’t here."