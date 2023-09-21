Fiona Phillips reveals heartbreaking health update following Alzheimer's diagnosis

The ITV presenter suffered with symptoms for 18 months before her Alzheimer's diagnosis

Fiona Phillips has given a heartbreaking update about how she's coping with Alzheimer's disease.

The former GMTV presenter revealed the shocking diagnosis in July after she'd struggled with brain fog and other symptoms. But when the menopause-like symptoms persisted through Hormone Replacement Therapy, her medical tests gave a more devastating result.

© Getty Fiona revealed her diagnosis back in July

On Thursday to mark World Alzheimer's Day, Fiona highlighted how she's just trying to continue living as normal.

"I've been trying not to think about it really, just carrying on. And, yeah, that's all you can do really," she told The Mirror.

"It’s when I talk about it that I can’t quite believe I’m talking about myself. I’m used to talking about it in relation to my mum and my dad having it. My whole family have been slaughtered by it."

Indeed, the ruthless targeting of her family by the disease is blatant, and it was one of the first things Fiona had to say when making the public announcement in July.

"This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me," she said.

The 62-year-old is still undergoing a clinical drug trial with University College London which is hoped could have revolutionary outcomes for all those suffering with the disease.

© Getty Fiona Phillips with her husband Martin Frizell

As part of the trial, Fiona's husband and Editor of ITV's This Morning, Martin Frizell, injects her three times a day.

"Poor Martin, bless him, he's injecting my stomach every day," she said in an effort to lighten the mood. "He's been brilliant."

© Getty The pair said "I do" in Las Vegas in 1997

It's estimated by the Alzheimer's Society that over 1.5 million people in the UK will have dementia by 2040. Fiona has been vocal about the disease for years, dating back to 2009 when the Channel 4 documentary Dispatches: Mum, Dad, Alzheimer's And Me exposed how she was impacted by the disease as a carer. Tragically, today we see the flipside.

Nevertheless, Fiona has said her own health conditions won't stop her efforts to spread awareness of the disease. Sufferers worldwide are surely grateful for public recognition of such a personal matter.