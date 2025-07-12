Hayley Atwell turns heads as stars start to arrive at Wimbledon on Day 13 - best photos

It’s a big day for the women of Wimbledon today as the 23-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, currently ranked 12 in the world, and the 24-year-old Polish Iga Świątek, number 4 in the world, try to take home the title.

This year, Wimbledon has been a real treat for the eyes as celebrities and royals have made appearances.

Yesterday, Ellie Golding looked radiant in a grey and white striped asymmetrical dress from Tod’s while enjoying the matches in the Royal Box.

The singer is an old friend of the royals, having performed at the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding reception in 2011 as well as Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, so her presence in the most coveted box at Wimbledon was no surprise for royal watchers.

Other notable celebrities present on Friday were Leona Lewis, looking stunning in white, Sugababes’ Keisha Buchanan, sporting a striped oversized shirt and a mid-length jean skirt, and Daisy Lowe and Pearl Lowe, spotted in the Emirates suite wearing respectively a stunning blush Karen Millen X Amelia Graham dress and a fitted-to-perfection white suit.

The actress was wearing a long Ralph Lauren dress, brown sandals, a matching shoulder bag, and a pair of cream sunglasses.

Long-distance runner and multi-gold medalist Mo Farah looked dapper in a double-breasted grey suit.

The actress stepped out in a fabulous blue and white striped suit, with her hair sleeked back in a ponytail.

The ‘One Day’ actress was wearing a striped pair of white shorts and a matching jacket, paired with a black top and white shoes.

The singer chose a short white dress with a pineapple design on the front, matched with a pair of white Mary-Janes and a green and white mini bag.

The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ actor wore a summer suit, a pair of white trousers and a blue jacket, with a striped shirt and a pair of brown leather shoes.

The British model was wearing a Ralph Lauren blue set composed of a pair of tailored trousers and a waistcoat.

Bethenny Frankel and Chris Appleton pose together in the Emirates Suite at Wimbledon.

