Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze stuns in sporty white minidress as she joins fellow tennis WAGS on night out

With Wimbledon in full swing, a whole new generation of tennis WAGs have descended to London. Some of these beautiful wives and girlfriends opted for a glamorous girls' night out, leaving their tennis pro beaus behind.

American influencers Morgan Riddle and Paige Lorenze, who are dating Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul respectively, attended the Peppermayo event on Wednesday night to celebrate the launch of the Australian brand's UK site.

© Peppermayo Paige Lorenze wowed in a chic Peppermayo white dress

Joining them at the exclusive soirée, held at The Galleries in London's Mayfair, were Aussie content creator Costeen Hatzi, girlfriend of Nick Kyrgios, and model Hannah Dal Sasso, who is dating Thanasi Kokkinakis.

It's not surprising the partners were dressed in tennis-core, opting for white tennis-style dresses and pleated skirts from the brand.

The night out comes shortly after Paige opened up to HELLO! Fashion about life on the road with her beau Tommy – who recently won the Queen's Club Championships.

Morgan Riddle opted for the tenniscore trend

"I'm kind of bringing a piece of home on the road with him, so I love being able to do that," she said about traveling with him during major tournaments. "It's nice to explore together, it is fun to travel with a buddy. We do go to a lot of museums and restaurants when we can."

Tennis players and their famous exes Grigor Dimitrov and Nicole Scherzinger The tennis player started dating the Pussycat Dolls singer in late 2015 and confirmed the relationship a year later. However, the couple's hectic schedules made it difficult to spend time together and they parted ways in 2019. Serena Williams and Drake Tennis queen Serena and Canadian rapper Drake were rumoured to have had an on-and-off relationship from 2011 to 2015. They first met at a charity tennis tournament in 2011 and began dating shortly after. Naomi Osaka and Cordae The Japanese tennis player has been romantically linked to rapper Cordae since 2019, and in July 2023, they welcomed a baby girl named Shai. However, it seems the couple have sparked split rumours with the tennis star removing all traces of Cordae from her Instagram page. Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy This sports couple started dating in 2010 and actually got engaged three years later. In 2014, Rory was said to have called things off in a brief three-minute phone call to Caroline after they sent their wedding invites. Caroline has since married American basketball player David Lee. Andy Roddick and Mandy Moore The American star dated actress Mandy Moore in the early 2000s before he married wife Brooklyn Decker. They met on the set of the rom-com How to Deal in 2003. One year after the tennis champion took home the U.S. Open championship title, the former couple called it quits in 2004. Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields The Hollywood star was married to former world number one tennis player Andre Agassi from 1997 until 1999, when they split largely because of his addiction to crystal meth. They dated for four years before they wed.

Paige, who boasts 629K Instagram followers, met her sports star partner during the 2022 US Open. Throughout the first year of their relationship, the blonde beauty has joined him at tournaments around the world and continued building her personal brand.

Costeen Hatzi looked lovely in a grey number

On bonding with other tennis WAGs, the fashion influencer added: "We always try to get together and do things. It is hard because sometimes our boyfriends are playing on different days, or even playing on the same day, and all of our priorities are obviously for them. But we always make an effort."

She continued: "It's such a unique experience dating a tennis player. And there are certain things that we go through that a lot of people might not understand, just based on their schedule and things that come with the sport. So it's so nice to have other females that really understand that."