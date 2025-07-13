Kelly Clarkson sparks reaction as she makes stage return following last-minute residency postponement

Kelly Clarkson finally gave fans the Las Vegas residency they were waiting for.

After months waiting for a break from her eponymous talk show to get back on stage, when the time finally came, the "Since U Been Gone" singer's fans were instead met with a cancelled show a mere 90 minutes before she was set to hit the stage.

The first of her Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions show was postponed after prep and rehearsals "took a toll" on the talk show host's voice, but one weekend later, she finally pulled it off, and fans were elated.

After her "magical" first night at The Colosseum at the Caesars Palace, Kelly took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from her time on stage.

She first shared a photo of her singing in skinny jeans and a graphic tee, followed by snaps of a complete sartorial switch up: her dazzling in a sequin and feather bedecked form-fitting dress.

"Thank you so much for such a magical first night!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "I'm still on such a high from all the fans! I had so much fun. Let's do it again tonight!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "I can not wait to see this. I love how you are taking control of your music. You're truly sharing the best of you," as others followed suit with: "So amazing!!!" and: "Best show of your career. THANK YOU!!!!" as well as: "Congratulations on an amazing opening night, Kelly!"

Kelly was initially meant to kick off her residency, which includes 18 performances through November 15, on Fourth of July weekend.

In her statement announcing the first weekend's postponement, she wrote: "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars," adding: "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."

She emphasized: "I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve," and concluded: "The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we've been working on."

Kelly, who hasn't been on tour since early 2019, had been itching to return to the stage for some time, and during a recent performance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, per Page Six, she told the audience she was "bummed" she couldn't go on tour because of her show's demanding schedule.

"We haven't done a show in a while, y'all, 'cause I have a talk show. It's like a whole other job," she told the crowd, noting that being a single mom to her kids River and Remy doesn't make it easier. (Kelly divorced the kids' father Brandon Blackstock in 2022.)