Kelly Clarkson is "devastated" after being forced to postpone the opening weekend of her Las Vegas residency due to her health.

The singer was due to start her Studio Sessions: The Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 4, but admitted the grueling rehearsals had taken "a toll" on her voice.

Vegas residency

Sharing the news on Instagram just hours before she was due on stage on Friday, Kelly said that due to her vocal issues, she would not be performing that night, or the following night, July 5.

Kelly penned: "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans.

© Instagram Kelly was forced to postpone the opening weekend of her Vegas residency

"I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars."

She continued: "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.

"The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong."

© Getty Images Kelly revealed rehearsals had taken a toll on her voice

Kelly concluded: "I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we've been working on."

While many of her fans agreed that her health was more important and sent her well wishes, others expressed their disappointment over the last-minute postponement.

"I'm a huge fan and flew here from Boston spending thousands on tickets and hotels to see your show tomorrow for my 40th birthday. I really want you to be healthy but cancelling this late has such a huge financial impact on your loyal fans," one responded.

© Getty Images Many fans were disappointed Kelly canceled so last minute

A second said: "I wish you would've done this sooner than 15 mins before doors opening. I hope you feel better." A third added: "Flew in from NY for both opening weekend shows. Devastated doesn't cut it but your health has to come first. Get well soon Kelly."

Kelly did not share when the postponed dates would be rescheduled, but the 18-date residency will now kick off on July 11, continuing up until August 16. It will then break for three months before she returns for another week, November 7-15.

© Getty Images Kelly will now kick off her residency on July 11

She has been preparing for her residency since she announced the news in February. "I'm so excited to be back in Vegas!" she wrote on Instagram.

"We're bringing the studio to the stage this time with 'Studio Sessions'! See you soon! Be sure to sign up for fan club emails on my website, they could contain fun things!"

Kelly has been teasing fans in the run-up to her residency, and just a few hours before her announcement, she uploaded behind-the-scenes photos of herself in rehearsals with the caption: "TONIGHT!!"

Kelly last resided in Las Vegas for Chemistry... An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson, which accompanied her most recent studio album, Chemistry. That 14-show concert series began in July 2023 and ended in February 2024.