Kate Hudson is glowing in bikini-clad vacation pictures with daughter Rani

Kate Hudson sure is doing summer right!

Earlier this month, the Running Point actress delighted fans as she shared a glimpse into her family vacation through Greece.

Now, the fun hasn't stopped, but she's traded Greece for Spain and her family for her girlfriends.

Over the weekend, Kate took to Instagram and shared an update on her summer travels, revealing that after stops in both Greece and Italy, she is now enjoying the beaches of Spain.

She first shared a photo of herself sitting next to her daughter Rani Rose, six — who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa — as well as with stylist Sophie Lopez, followed by a cute selfie of her and Rani playing in the sand.

Kate next shared more bikini-clad selfies with friends, and glimpses into the seaside lunches, dips in the water, and nights out.

© Instagram Kate also recently shared photos of her family's trip to Greece

"Girl Trip," she wrote on her caption along with the Spanish flag emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "YOU are the face of summer," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "So fun!!!!" and: "You are the most fun!" as well as: "You look AMAZING!!!!" plus annotated one of her fans also commented: "Wow gorgeous."

Earlier this month, Kate also shared photos of a trip to Greece that featured her extended family, including with her younger half-sibling Wyatt Russell, her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son, as well as with her older brother Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett. Also featured in the photo dump was a sunny photo of Oliver's sons Wilder and Bodhi with Kate's son Bingham, a loved-up photo of her and Danny, plus another of Oliver and Erinn.

© Instagram With her younger brother Wyatt

"Family summer," Kate wrote in her caption alongside an emoji for the Greek flag, adding: "We love you Greece."

It's unclear whether Goldie and Kurt, who are based in Los Angeles, were part of the vacation, though they typically spend part of their summers either on similar family vacations abroad or in their longtime Aspen, Colorado home.

© Instagram Her son Bingham with his cousins Wilder and Bodhi

In addition to her daughter with Danny, who she has been with since 2016, Kate is also a mom to son Ryder, 21, who is a student at NYU and who she shares with Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 12, who is nicknamed Bing, and whose dad is Matt Bellamy.

© Instagram Danny and Rani

Meanwhile Oliver, in addition to Wilder, who will be 18 in August, and Bodhi, 15, is also a dad to daughter Rio, who will be 12 later this month. Wyatt has been married to fellow actress Meredith Hagner since 2019, and they share two sons, Buddy, four, and Boone, one.