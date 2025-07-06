Kate Hudson is continuing to redefine standards for girls trips with her latest getaway alongside Dakota Johnson, with the pair being spotted all over Europe over the past week.

Kate, 46, and Dakota, 35, were also seen partying on a yacht with Tom Brady at one point, with the former NFL player having returned from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice earlier.

Once again, the Running Point actress was photographed going for a dip in one of her stunning swim fits in Ibiza, this time opting for a chocolate brown string two-piece.

© BACKGRID Kate was photographed on vacation in Ibiza, Spain

The tiny bikini set featured pleated cups with silver detailing along the hem and a high-rise bottom, which Kate paired with wide-rimmed sunglasses and a straw hat.

She was seen sipping a drink on a boat and then going for a dip off a pier, with Dakota beside her, wearing a bikini of her own under a crocheted sheer white cover-up.

However, this summer hasn't just been one for the girls for Kate, as the Almost Famous star previously took to her social media page with photographs from a family getaway to Greece.

© BACKGRID The actress was photographed wearing a chocolate brown two-piece

Joining her was her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, seemingly all three of her kids, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and her two brothers, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, with their wives Erinn Bartlett and Meredith Hagner respectively, plus their own children.

While the photos don't show whether Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were present to join in on the fun, they've often accompanied their kids on vacation as well, with a Mediterranean holiday often being the family's favorite choice.

"Family summer," Kate simply captioned the snaps, adding: "We love you Greece," although Oliver, ever the comedian, responded with: "I only got one pic?!?! I know I'm the best looking one in the family and you're not OK with that but C'MON KATE!!!!"

© BACKGRID Dakota was seen beside her wearing a swimsuit as well underneath a crocheted cover-up

Dakota, on the other hand, is coming off of a highly-publicized press tour for her latest release, Celine Song's romantic dramedy Materialists, as well as reports of a split from her longtime partner Chris Martin.

Neither Dakota nor the Coldplay frontman have spoken about their relationship in recent months, although, during a recent conversation with Deadline, the actress shared her thoughts on the evolution of romantic relationships in general, as explored in her upcoming production Splitsville, which deals with the subject of ethical non-monogamy.

"I think it's such an interesting topic because I don't feel like there's one right way to love, or one right way to live your life, and I think human beings are being allowed to evolve," she shared.

© Getty Images Dakota is out promoting her upcoming film "Splitsville" and the newly-released "Materialists"

"I think it's rare that we hear of people being in a partnership or a relationship that's like, 'Yeah, and then we grow together and separately, and it's super healthy and fun.' It's rare that that happens."

Expanding on her belief that she doesn't see just one "right way" to be in a relationship, Dakota continued: "I feel like, if you want to have multiple relationships in your life, great. If you want to go really deep with one person, great. If you want to have both of those at the same time, great. Why not, really? But also scary, you know?"