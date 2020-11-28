Everything you need to know about Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's family The famous couple have a tight-knit family

One of the most famous couples on television, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are a favourite among households across the country.

Tess hosts Strictly Come Dancing every Saturday, and we can imagine that the two daughters she shares with Vernon - who is currently taking part in this year's I'm a Celebrity - are cheering her on from home.

Tess occasionally shares photos of their kids, Phoebe, 16, and Amber, eleven, on social media, but how much do you know about the rest of her and Vernon's family? Find out about their nearest and dearest below…

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's marriage

Tess married fellow presenter Vernon, 46, in September 2003 at a beautiful ceremony in St Mary's Catholic Church in Horwich. Speaking to Digital Spy, the blonde beauty revealed that the pair fell in love quickly after first meeting in 2001. The Strictly star explained: "It was all quite immediate, really. Because we instantly had such a blast together. I couldn't imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was all pretty explosive, I tell you."

Tess and Vernon now have two daughters together. The first, Phoebe Elizabeth Kay, was born on 17 October 2004 and their second child, Amber Isabella Kay, was born on 30 May 2009. Phoebe and Amber were both born in London.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's daughters

Tess often gushes about her daughters in interviews and on social media. The epitome of a hands-on mum, Tess once explained that she didn't want to hire a nanny because: "I don’t want to hand over a role that I so thoroughly enjoy myself. I love those moments – the homework, the school run, when I get to chat to other mums. That’s real life."

The doting mother-of-two has also spoken frankly in the past about the fact that she's determined to instill a sense of gratitude in her two girls. Speaking to You, the presenter explained: "You can’t make life too easy because you remove their will to succeed. I’d hate to have a spoilt brat, I'd think I hadn't done my job properly. I want them to be appreciative."

Tess even added that she doesn't give her daughters pocket money unless they've really earned it.

Speaking to Stella last year, the former model added that neither of her children are on social media, a decision made by both Tess and Vernon to protect their children's privacy, and daughter Phoebe is very eco-conscious.

Tess elaborated: "At 15, Phoebe’s as tall as me! She’s a good kid. Very eco-conscious: no plastic, everything has to be recycled." According to Tess, Phoebe has even started coming to work with her mum! "What’s lovely is she’s now old enough to come to work with me on a Saturday – and that makes up for all those nights I’ve not spent with her. She sees it’s not all glamour and witnesses the stressful part of what goes on behind the scenes. It’s good for her to absorb all that."

Tess Daly's parents

Tess was actually born Helen Elizabeth Daly on 27 April 1969 to Vivian Daly and Sylvia Bradley. Vivian and Sylvia were working-class parents and often put in long hours at a local factory in order to support their family. Tess's father, Vivian, died in 2003 from emphysema only 18 days after her marriage to Vernon, and the mother-of-two has been open and honest about the grief she experienced, saying that she was completely broken up inside.

Vernon Kay's parents

Vernon was born in Bolton in 1974 to Norman and Gladys Kay. Norman was a lorry driver, and Vernon's younger brother, Stephen, is a primary school teacher.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's dog Minnie

in 2019, Tess was left devastated after accidentally running over Minnie, her beloved pet dog. The Strictly host was returning to her home in Buckinghamshire was driving her Range Rover when the accident happened. Unbeknownst to Tess, builders working on her property had left a door unlocked, allowing her Maltese Shih Tzu to run out of the house. Tragically, Tess didn't have time to react and hit Minnie. At the time, Tess told the Sun: "I'm devastated by this terrible accident. It's a dog owner's worst nightmare."

