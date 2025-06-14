Vernon Kay makes ultra-rare comment about daughters as he celebrates Tess Daly's incredible achievement

Vernon Kay was incredibly proud of wife Tess Daly when the broadcaster was awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours List.

In a post celebrating the star, Vernon shared a gorgeous photo of the duo enjoying a boat ride while a sunset created the most stunning backdrop. The 51-year-old also shared a photo of the Strictly host with her former co-presenter, Sir Bruce Forsyth. The final snap featured Tess alongside current co-host, Claudia Winkleman, who was also awarded an MBE.

In a gushing caption, Vernon penned: "Well what can we say!!! Congratulations @tessdaly on your MBE. All the hard work and huge effort you put into everything you do has been recognised by the King."

© Instagram Vernon was incredibly proud of his wife

He then referenced the pair's daughters, saying: "Being on Strictly from the start when our babies weren't even born just proves how well you've done. Now they're almost 21 and 16 and we've all enjoyed this journey together!!

"Also, bravo everyone at @bbcstrictly and @claudiawinkle for consistently producing the best show every year!! Time to pop a cork me thinks…"

Daughters

Vernon and Tess are proud parents to Phoebe and Amber and the pair generally try to keep their brood out of the spotlight.

Talking about her eldest daughter flying the nest last year, Tess exclusively told HELLO!: "I remember silently sobbing all the way back down the motorway, because she’s my baby, my first-born. I’m her best friend, really. It broke my heart."

© Getty Images The pair are proud parents to two daughters

She also opened up about her experience parenting her girls throughout their teenage years: "I'm lucky, as I've got two really good girls. You have to negotiate those teenage moods and hormones. They want to be in their bedroom, talking to their friends; they want to socialise, but that's just part of the process.

"I'm really hands-on because I just love it. For me, every step along the journey of parenting has been precious, because I know one day they'll grow up and leave, and I'm not even ready to think about that yet."

Amber's recent birthday

The couple's youngest daughter, Amber, only turned 16 at the end of last month and when proud mum Tess shared photos, fans were shocked at the family resemblance.

© Instagram Tess is known for looking very glam

"OMG absolutely Stunning [heart emojis] Just like her Mama," one person wrote. A second added: "I thought that was a picture of a young Tess. Wow and so beautiful [love heart emojis]."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Goodness I thought it was an old photo of Tess! Happy 16th Birthday Amber. You look the image of your mum!"