Tess Daly's daughter Phoebe is her double in new picture from Dublin trip

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly and her daughter Phoebe travelled to Dublin at the weekend for a special visit.

The mother-daughter duo travelled to the capital of the Republic of Ireland in order to catch up with friends and also to visit Dancing With The Stars Ireland.

Following their whirlwind visit, TV presenter Tess treated her Instagram followers to a joyous carousel of snapshots. Among her pictures, the mother-of-two included a charming picture of herself posing with her lookalike daughter, as well as TV and radio presenter Brian Dowling Gourounlian and his husband Arthur Gourounlian who is currently competing on DWTS.

© Getty Images Vernon and Tess with their daughter Phoebe in July 2024

Phoebe, 20, looked every inch her famous mother's double, rocking the exact same poker-straight blonde hairdo and mirroring Tess' pose. Dressed to impress, Tess and Vernon's eldest daughter donned a pair of sleek black flares which she teamed with a leopard print top and an eye-catching cropped jacket.

She slipped on some gold metallic heels and accessorised with a black leather handbag. Her mother Tess, meanwhile, looked her usual polished self wearing a sensational white trouser suit peppered with glittering diamantes.

The 55-year-old spruced up her look with some matching white heels and added a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings for a touch of glamour.

"Such a treat spending time in beautiful Dublin over the weekend catching up with the best of friends and a chance to FINALLY visit Dancing With The Stars Ireland!" Tess wrote in her caption.

© Instagram Tess launched her Naia Beach brand in March 2021

"plus visiting @naia_beach in the iconic @officialbrownthomas and always time for the very best afternoon tea at the @thecollegegreenhoteldublin."

Tess' family life with daughters Phoebe and Amber

The presenter shares her two daughters with her Radio host husband, Vernon Kay.

Last year, the loved-up couple waved off their eldest daughter Phoebe who flew the nest to start university.

Reflecting on the huge milestone, Tess told HELLO! in an interview: "I remember silently sobbing all the way back down the motorway, because she’s my baby, my first-born. I’m her best friend, really. It broke my heart."

© Getty Images The couple walked down the aisle in 2003

Elsewhere in the interview, Tess discussed her parenting style, revealing: "I'm really hands-on because I just love it. For me, every step along the journey of parenting has been precious, because I know one day they'll grow up and leave, and I'm not even ready to think about that yet."

Tess and Vernon started dating after meeting on T4. After a whirlwind romance, they went on to tie the knot in 2003 at St Mary's Church in Horwich, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. They welcomed their first daughter, Phoebe, in 2004, and their second daughter, Amber, in 2009.