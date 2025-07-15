Sofia Vergara's beautiful lookalike sister signs up for Netflix new role

Sofia Vergara's sister, Sandra, has landed herself a new gig.

The 36-year-old younger sibling of the America's Got Talent host, has joined Selling Sunset.

In an interview with Netflix's TUDUM, Sandra revealed why she joined the series and revealed what fans can expect.

"The O Group felt like the perfect fit: sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game," she said.

© Getty Images Sandra was raised alongside Sofia

"Season 9 definitely brings some unexpected twists. There are some jaw-dropping moments you won’t see coming."

Sandra also shared a post on social media: "Well… this was fun," she wrote on Instagram. "Beyond grateful and honored to be part of this wild, wonderful experience! MORE to come.. Stay tuned for the Magic."

Sandra has carved out her own niche in the entertainment industry, and made a name for herself beyond the shadow of her famous relative.

Sofia's sister

© Getty Images Sandra looks just like Sofia

Sandra is actually Sofia's cousin but she was legally adopted by her aunt and uncle when she was young. They have an incredibly close bond and grew up together in Barranquilla, Colombia, and later in Miami.

Sandra's found success in acting and modeling and has appeared in various television shows and films including CSI: Miami and The Bold and and the Beautiful. She also held a role in the 2011 horror-comedy film Fright Night.

Beyond acting, Sandra has made waves in the fashion world, utilizing her striking looks and presence. She often shares glimpses of her life and career on social media, giving fans a peek into her projects and family moments.

While the strong family resemblance is uncanny, Sandra is proud to have steadily built her own career.

Netflix hasn’t officially set a release date for season 9.

Big birthday

© Instagram Sofia celebrated her 53rd birthday

Sofia recently turned 53 and celebrated her birthday with a red hot bikini snapshot that almost set the internet on fire.

Alongside the photo of herself in a white two-piece, she wrote: "Bday in Sardinia!!"

Model and Project Runway host Heidi Klum commented: "I love you. Happy Birthday." Fellow Modern Family alum, Sarah Hyland wrote: "ARE YOU KIDING ME?!" with a flame emoji.

The Griselda actress wasn't alone in Sardinia. She celebrated with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 33, friends, and her rumored new love interest, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Her love life

© Getty Images Sofia looks sensational

When Sofia was 18, she married her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, in 1991 while living in Colombia. Soon after the two welcomed their son, Manolo. After two years, the couple decided to split in 1993.

In 2010, Sofia started dating American businessman and actor, Nick Loeb. The two dated for four years, and got engaged in 2012.

While Sofia was engaged to Nick, her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, introduced her to the Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello.

In November 2015, Sofia and Joe married in a big ceremony including all of her Modern Family co-stars.

They divorced in 2023.