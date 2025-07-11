Sofia Vergara's all-white bikini snapshot almost breaks the internet as she turns 53

Sofia Vergara is celebrating her birthday in style, and possibly with a new romantic interest. The Modern Family star turned 53 yesterday and partied in Sardinia, Italy on the big day. Sofia was seen wearing a white bikini and fans couldn't look away.

She posted photos of herself in the swimsuit, writing: "Bday in Sardinia!!" Model and Project Runway host Heidi Klum commented: "I love you. Happy Birthday." Fellow Modern Family alum, Sarah Hyland wrote: "ARE YOU KIDING ME?!" with a flame emoji, referencing Sofia's white bikini.

The Griselda actress wasn't alone in Sardinia. She celebrated with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 33, friends, and maybe even a new love interest. There are speculations that Sofia is getting cozy with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

© Instagram Sofia celebrating her 53rd birthday in Italy

While she entered her 53rd year single, Sofia might not be for long! Keep reading for a rundown of her dating history.

Joe Gonzalez

When Sofia was 18, she married her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, in 1991 while living in Colombia. Soon after the two welcomed their son, Manolo. After two years, the couple decided to split in 1993.

Sofia travels the world with her son

"I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised [Manolo] trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could," Sofia recalled to PEOPLE in 2016. "When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."

Nick Loeb

In 2010, Sofia started dating American businessman and actor, Nick Loeb. The two dated for four years, and got engaged in 2012. Sofia and Nick even froze embryos together as they prepared to start a family.

In 2014, Sofia announced their split to her WhoSay account, writing: "Not that anyone should care, but in order to not give the press the chance to invent crazy and hurtful drama, I prefer to tell my fans personally that Nick and I have [decided] to be apart.

© Getty Sofia dated businessman Nick Loeb for four years

"We have [been] having too many problems with figuring out how to spend time together and [because] of my work and now his, it's been getting worse and worse, not fun anymore." Sofia concluded: "We are still very close but we [believe this] is the best thing for us right now."

A legal battle ensued after their breakup over the couple's frozen embryos. After six years, a judge ruled that Sofia could keep the embryos frozen, dismissing Nick's lawsuit arguing he could use them without her consent.

Joe Manganiello

While Sofia was engaged to Nick, her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, introduced her to the Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello. Once her split was made public, Joe asked Jesse for Sofia's number.

"When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe — like, immediately, the moment it was out in the world — called me and was, like: 'I need her number,'" Jesse recalled how the two came to date to James Corden on The Late Late Show.

© Instagram Sofia and Joe quickly fell in love

Joe and Sofia went on their first date in New Orleans in June 2014 and confirmed their relationship in August. Just six months after they started dating, the two were engaged.

"We had this big bay window [that I opened up], and the sun was going down pink over the mountains and over the bay, and I had this ring," Joe told Haute Living. "I had looked at every ring in the world, and this is the ring that I wanted. I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was awesome."

In November 2015, Sofia and Joe married in a big ceremony including all of her Modern Family co-stars. The couple were regulars on the red carpet and were together for nine years.

But, on July 19, 2023, Joe filed for divorce. Six months later, Sofia explained to the Spanish newspaper El País why the two ended their relationship, saying: "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom."

"I feel it's not fair to the baby," Sofia said. "I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

© Instagram Sofia loves a bikini

Justin Saliman

Sofia was spotted on a few dates with Justin Saliman, a sports medicine and orthopedic surgeon. But, their love was short-lived.