Inside Paris Hilton’s star-studded 44th birthday bash at lavish Beverly Hills mansion

Paris Hilton knows how to throw a party, and her 44th birthday bash was no exception. The heiress, entrepreneur, and DJ celebrated in true "sliving" style at her lavish Beverly Hills mansion, surrounded by a glittering guest list packed with A-listers.

With everyone from Snoop Dogg and Sydney Sweeney to Jessica Alba and Sofía Vergara in attendance, the night was a star-studded affair that only Paris could pull off.

Taking to social media to document the festivities, Paris shared glimpses of the opulent evening with her millions of followers.

Recommended video You may also like Paris Hilton shows fans her birthday celebrations with baby Phoenix

And in a heartwarming moment, her two-year-old son Phoenix, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, made a surprise cameo. The little one was spotted posing for adorable snaps with his famous mum and Sydney, adding a touch of family sweetness to the extravagant night.

But in classic Paris fashion, the party wasn’t without its viral moments. As she prepared to blow out the candles on her giant heart-shaped birthday cake, Snoop Dogg, ever the life of the party, decided to light up a blunt at the exact same time.

© Instagram Paris parties at her lavish Beverly Hills mansion

The hilarious moment, captured on video, sent the crowd into fits of laughter, including Paris herself, who took it all in good fun.

Before the cake was brought out, Snoop took a moment to pay tribute to the birthday girl. "Bring out that big ass cake! She’s so sweet,” he said, as only Snoop could. “This is my sweet pea! She’s been my homegirl for years. This is sweet pea … the queen of the west!"

© Instagram Paris dances with Jessica Alba

The celebrations continued with Sofía and Jessica showing off their best dance moves to J-Kwon’s 2004 hit "Tipsy," proving that a Paris Hilton party isn’t just about the glitz and glamour—it’s about having an unforgettable time.

The Griselda actress even shared a birthday tribute on Instagram, posting a snap of the duo dancing with the caption, "Happy bday! @parishilton."

© Instagram Paris' lavishly decorated mansion

Paris made sure to turn heads in a daring, multi-colored dress that appeared to be a nod to the iconic silver sequined mini she wore to her 21st birthday.

She completed the look with oversized sunglasses, a pink bedazzled choker, and sparkling diamond earrings—because when it comes to Paris, more is always more.

© Instagram Paris and her son Carter

Other famous faces who turned up for the festivities included internet sensation Lele Pons, "Outer Banks" star Madelyn Cline, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Diplo, and celebrity choreographer Parris Goebel.

Adding to the spectacle, Paris transformed her backyard into a dreamlike party paradise. A rainbow pathway led guests into the festivities, and a giant pink sign spelling out "PARIS" took center stage as the perfect Instagram backdrop. "Ready to sliv!" she captioned a video of the scene, fully embracing her signature catchphrase.