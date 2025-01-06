Sofia Vergara heckles Jodie Foster after missing out on Golden Globes win

Sofia Vergara made her disappointment known after she lost out on a Golden Globe to Jodie Foster at Sunday's ceremony.

The Modern Family alum, 52, couldn't help but playfully heckle Jodie after she was announced as the winner of Best Female Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film for her role in True Detective: Night Country. Watch the moment below.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara yells at Jodie Foster after Golden Globes loss

Sofia was up for the same award for her role in Netflix's Griselda, but when Jodie made her way to the stage, Sofia could be heard jokingly yelling at her fellow actor.

"No, no, no!" Sofia called out before she leaped out of her seat and made her way to the front of the stage.

Jodie took Sofia's reaction well and couldn't contain her laughter as she replied, "I know, I know".

As Jodie began her thank-you speech, Sofia shouted, "Give me one!" which caused Jodie to laugh even more.

© CBS Sofia jokingly appeared annoying about Jodie's win

She made sure to acknowledge Sofia and her fellow nominees in her speech, saying: "The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time, is having a community of all these people, especially you Sofia."

While Sofia was caught applauding and smiling at Jodie, she continued the joke after her speech and scowled at the camera before throwing her hands up in the air in exasperation.

Alongside Sofia, Jodie beat out competition from Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Naomi Watts (Feud Capote vs. the Swans) and Kate Winslet (The Regime).

© CBS Sofia was actually happy for Jodie's win

Jodie also became emotional as she thanked her family, including her two sons, Charlie, 26, and Kit, 23, and her wife of 10 years, Alexandra Hedison.

"I just want to thank my family. Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who's starting his career," she said.

"Hopefully you understand the joy, such joy that comes from doing really hard, meaningful good work. So, my boys – I love you, and this, of course is for you and the love of my life, Alex. Thank you. Forever."

© Getty Images Jodie gave a special shout-out to her family

Jodie has been married to the photographer and director since 2014. They wed in a private ceremony after almost a year of dating.

The couple have kept details about their nuptials under wraps, and prefer to keep their relationship private.

Explaining the reason for keeping her love life to herself, Jodie told The Guardian in January 2024 that she likes to create "compartments" to separate each section of her life.

© Getty Images Jodie was joined by her son Kit

"But the compartments are problematic for my relationships," she said. "I don’t want people to know me in this context."

She even suggested that both she and Alexandra like to keep their work lives separate from one another. Pointing out their strengths, Jodie said: "We like doing our work independently, although there are things that I do better, she recognizes."

She added: "I'm a really good letter writer. And she's extraordinarily visual. Great photographer."

© Getty Images Jodie and her wife Alexandra Hedison

Jodie was previously in a relationship with film producer Cydney Bernard, with whom she shares sons Kit and Charlie.

In an interview with The New York Times, Jodie revealed that her sons knew very little about her legendary career when they were young. "I didn't show them my movies when they were younger," she explained.

"I think they thought I was in construction because occasionally they would come to set and see guys with hammers and tool belts. I didn't want them to know me that way. I wanted them to know me as their mom."