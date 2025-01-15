Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton spark romance whispers after flirty lunch date

Sofia Vergara has ignited romance whispers as she was spotted enjoying a lunch date with Formula One star Lewis Hamilton in New York.

The 52-year-old actress was seated next to the 40-year-old racing driver at a restaurant before being joined by friends. After the meal, which was said to have lasted two hours, the pair were in good spirits as they chatted together on the sidewalk before Sofia departed in an SUV. The pair were pictured together exclusively by TMZ.

© Getty Images Sofia Vergara recently attended the Golden Globes

The Modern Family star was last romantically linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, however in October she revealed she was single. In an interview with US Weekly, Sofia discussed the difference between dating in New York and Los Angeles. She said: "[I] was talking yesterday about it because now I'm single so…kind of single."

© Clive Mason Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a lunch date with the actress

Most recently, at the Golden Globes earlier this month, Sofia told Access Hollywood that her goals for the new year were "health", "money", and "a boyfriend or a lover maybe".

© Getty Images The couple split in 2023

Sofia's recent dating whispers come after the America's Got Talent judge split from her husband Joe Manganiello in 2023. The couple tied the knot in 2015, however Sofia has been previously married in the early '90s to her high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez. The pair share a 33-year-old son named Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

© Getty Images Sofia with her son Manolo

This isn't the first time Sofia has chosen a younger lover, with her Magic Mike star ex-husband aged 48. Sofia was also engaged to Nick Loeb, 49, in 2012 after two years of dating, however the pair split in 2014.

Lewis began dating Nicole Schwezinger in 2007 before the pair called it a day in 2015. Since then, the race driver has been linked to the likes of Rihanna, Rita Ora, and Nicki Minaj.

Back in July last year, Joe called out Sofia for claims the pair split because he was younger and wanted kids whereas she did not.

"There's been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family", he said to Men's Journal. "That's simply not true."

© Mark Sagliocco Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said they still 'love and care for one another'

He explained: "We did try to have a family for the first year and a half, and we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's OK.'"

"But that wasn’t the case with her", he continued. "And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."