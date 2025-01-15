Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton spark romance whispers after flirty lunch date
The Modern Family star split from her husband Joe Manganiello in 2023

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Sofia Vergara has ignited romance whispers as she was spotted enjoying a lunch date with Formula One star Lewis Hamilton in New York.

The 52-year-old actress was seated next to the 40-year-old racing driver at a restaurant before being joined by friends. After the meal, which was said to have lasted two hours, the pair were in good spirits as they chatted together on the sidewalk before Sofia departed in an SUV. The pair were pictured together exclusively by TMZ.

Sofia Vergara recently attended the Golden Globes© Getty Images
Sofia Vergara recently attended the Golden Globes

The Modern Family star was last romantically linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, however in October she revealed she was single. In an interview with US Weekly, Sofia discussed the difference between dating in New York and Los Angeles. She said: "[I] was talking yesterday about it because now I'm single so…kind of single."

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)© Clive Mason
Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a lunch date with the actress

Most recently, at the Golden Globes earlier this month, Sofia told Access Hollywood that her goals for the new year were "health", "money", and "a boyfriend or a lover maybe".

sofia vergara joe manganiello vanity fair oscars party 2023© Getty Images
The couple split in 2023

Sofia's recent dating whispers come after the America's Got Talent judge split from her husband Joe Manganiello in 2023. The couple tied the knot in 2015, however Sofia has been previously married in the early '90s to her high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez. The pair share a 33-year-old son named Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

mother and son posing on red carpet© Getty Images
Sofia with her son Manolo

This isn't the first time Sofia has chosen a younger lover, with her Magic Mike star ex-husband aged 48. Sofia was also engaged to Nick Loeb, 49, in 2012 after two years of dating, however the pair split in 2014. 

Lewis began dating Nicole Schwezinger in 2007 before the pair called it a day in 2015. Since then, the race driver has been linked to the likes of Rihanna, Rita Ora, and Nicki Minaj.

Back in July last year, Joe called out Sofia for claims the pair split because he was younger and wanted kids whereas she did not. 

"There's been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family", he said to Men's Journal. "That's simply not true."

sofia vergara joe manganiello cuddling red carpet 2015© Mark Sagliocco
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said they still 'love and care for one another'

He explained: "We did try to have a family for the first year and a half, and we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's OK.'"

"But that wasn’t the case with her", he continued. "And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."

