James Corden leaves UK with wife Julia ahead of major new role
James Corden and Julia Corden attend The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England © Getty Images for BFC

The Gavin and Stacey actor and his wife share three children

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, have left the UK behind in favour of the Mediterranean.

The couple, who wed in 2012 and share three children, Max, 14, Carey, 10, and Charlotte, seven, have escaped London and are currently enjoying a lavish break in Saint Tropez on the French Riviera.

The Gavin and Stacey actor and his wife of 13 years were photographed looking relaxed and happy as they strolled hand in hand down the street. 

The pair were no doubt soaking in the sights of the trendy French city and lapping up some sunshine while on holiday. 

James Corden and wife Julia Carey are seen strolling in Saint-Tropez, France© AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
James Corden and Julia Carey are currently enjoying the beauty of Saint Tropez

James was dressed in casual-comfort attire with a black polo-neck T-shirt and matching black Ray Ban shades. The actor and writer paired the monochrome look with white chino shorts and Nike trainers.

Julia also opted for a monochrome outfit, only choosing to wear a white cotton T-shirt and a stylish black skort. She polished off her look with gold strappy flat sandals and black sunglasses.

James Corden and wife Julia Carey are seen strolling in Saint-Tropez, Franc© AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
James and Julia swapped the UK for the French Riviera on their recent holiday

The couple's three children were not photographed, so it's not known if they are in France with their famous parents. 

The photos show, however, that James and Julia are perhaps enjoying some child-free quality time together.  

James Corden and Julia Carey attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty
James Corden and Julia Carey have been married since 2012 and share three children together

James Corden's major role that'll take him away from the UK

It hasn't been long since the former Late Late Show host returned to home soil after leaving life in sunny California behind.

James, who hosted the talk show in Los Angeles, which also featured his popular Carpool Karaoke series, returned to the UK in 2023 and has since bought a home in the capital and is also renovating a country house close to Henley-on-Thames.

But the star is heading back to the US later this year as he's landed a stint on Broadway.

James Corden in a tuxe and wife Julia in a silver off-the-shoulder gown on the red carpet© Richard Young/Shutterstock
James and Julia moved back to the UK in 2023

James is set to star in the comedy play Art alongside Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris. The award-winning show, written by Yasmina Reza, follows three long-time friends after one of them spends a fortune on a completely white painting, launching an argument between the trio about art.

The project will keep James in the US for several months, with previews beginning at the Music Box Theatre from late August, with opening night taking place on 16 September. It will run until 21 December.

The actor set up his own podcast titled © Dave Benett
James Corden left his stint on the Late Late Show and moved back to the UK in 2023

 Speaking about the show, producer Michael Shulman said: "Ever since I first saw the original production, it has been etched into my mind as a hysterical and moving portrayal of friendship, compromise, and the power of art to change perspectives."

Although it'll mean leaving the UK behind temporarily, James has said previously how glad he is to be back in his homeland.

Speaking at the Variety Charity awards, James said: "I went to America and lived there for eight years and over the last six or seven months at various school gates or high streets, people have said to me – it's been pouring with rain – and almost every day someone's said to me, 'God I bet you're glad you came back to this, aren't you?' 

"Without an ounce of irony or agenda, I've been able to say, 'I am over the moon to be here.'"  

