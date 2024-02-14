James Corden's sweetest photos with his wife Julia and rarely seen three children

After spending many years in Tinsel Town working as a talk show host and presenter of Hollywood award ceremonies, James Corden returned to the UK last year and, what's more, he brought 'Smithy' with him.
The actor and writer of the iconic BBC sitcom has, according to Deadline, teamed up once again with his script partner Ruth Jones to pen a new Gavin and Stacey Christmas special for the end of this year, with filming due to commence in the summer.
James' move to bring the brilliant cast back together has been whispered about ever since he announced that he, his wife Julia Carey, and their three children, Max, 12, Carey, nine, and Charlotte, six, would be moving back home to the UK after years of living in Los Angeles.
The actor announced his departure in 2023 and his family was in fact the reason behind it. He explained that being back in the UK would mean more time with his immediate loved ones and his extended family.
James told The Times the decision came after a family holiday was cancelled due to his busy Stateside schedule. "When I told Max, he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths," he explained.
"We've only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates." James added: "Six if we're lucky. I knew I just couldn't do that again. So that's why I quit."
Who is James Cordon's wife?
James is married to TV producer Julia Carey. They first met in 2009 at a Save the Children charity event, after being introduced by James' then-housemate and History Boys co-star, Dominic Cooper. The couple married in 2012 at Babington House in Somerset, England.
In 2011, they welcomed their first child, Max. Three years later, their daughter Carey arrived before welcoming their youngest, Charlotte, in 2017.
James is notoriously private when it comes to his family. He rarely speaks of his children and his two older children, Max and Carey, have only been seen in public a handful of times joining their father at basketball games.
Julia and James have been photographed numerous times at glitzy Hollywood events over the years, however, and their love for each other couldn't be clearer.
