James Corden's sweetest photos with his wife Julia and rarely seen three children
The Gavin and Stacey actor married Julia Carey in 2012

James Corden and Julia Carey attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockSenior Features Writer
After spending many years in Tinsel Town working as a talk show host and presenter of Hollywood award ceremonies, James Corden returned to the UK last year and, what's more, he brought 'Smithy' with him.

The actor and writer of the iconic BBC sitcom has, according to Deadline, teamed up once again with his script partner Ruth Jones to pen a new Gavin and Stacey Christmas special for the end of this year, with filming due to commence in the summer.

James' move to bring the brilliant cast back together has been whispered about ever since he announced that he, his wife Julia Carey, and their three children, Max, 12, Carey, nine, and Charlotte, six, would be moving back home to the UK after years of living in Los Angeles.

James Corden, Julia Carey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California© Steve Granitz
James Corden, Julia Carey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

The actor announced his departure in 2023 and his family was in fact the reason behind it. He explained that being back in the UK would mean more time with his immediate loved ones and his extended family.

James told The Times the decision came after a family holiday was cancelled due to his busy Stateside schedule. "When I told Max, he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths," he explained.

"We've only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates." James added: "Six if we're lucky. I knew I just couldn't do that again. So that's why I quit."

Who is James Cordon's wife?

James is married to TV producer Julia Carey. They first met in 2009 at a Save the Children charity event, after being introduced by James' then-housemate and History Boys co-star, Dominic Cooper. The couple married in 2012 at Babington House in Somerset, England.

In 2011, they welcomed their first child, Max. Three years later, their daughter Carey arrived before welcoming their youngest, Charlotte, in 2017.

James Corden and wife Julia at Harry and Meghan's wedding© Getty
James Corden and his wife Julia attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding back in 2018

James is notoriously private when it comes to his family. He rarely speaks of his children and his two older children, Max and Carey, have only been seen in public a handful of times joining their father at basketball games.

Julia and James have been photographed numerous times at glitzy Hollywood events over the years, however, and their love for each other couldn't be clearer.

The sweetest photos of James Corden, his wife Julia and their children

Dad duties

James Corden and his kids Max Corden and Carey Corden attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on January 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Allen Berezovsky,Getty

As mentioned, James is incredibly private when it comes to his three children. For a long time, he and Julia decided to keep their children away from the public eye. 

However, in January 2023, James took his eldest two kids out to enjoy a basketball game.

While watching the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Lakers, James looked the proudest dad ever as he took photos on his phone of Max and Carey enjoying the game.

Celebrations

James Corden watches his kids Max Corden and Carey Corden dance during a timeout of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on January 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Allen Berezovsky,Getty

James and his two older kids were clearly thrilled with the result as Max and Carey jumped up from their seats in excitement in this photo. 

James looked on and was beaming as his kids celebrated.

The Met Gala

James Corden and Julia Carey attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City© John Shearer,Getty

James and Julia got to brush shoulders with the A-Listers at The Met Gala last year and were dressed to the nines for the occasion.

The couple looked relaxed and happy as they posed for photographs at the huge event, and we were obsessed with Julia's bejewelled, strapless gown.

Couples who laugh together…

Julia Carey, James Corden, and Elle Fanning, all wearing Gucci, attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California© Rich Fury,Getty

The husband and wife have been to multiple film premieres together but it looks like they still manage to have a blast at industry events.

We love this photo of them holding hands and playfully running down the carpet away from the press pen. 

They were also spotted sharing a laugh with another cast member who was also having photos taken. Julia was beaming as she looked over and laughed with her husband. Cute.

Red carpet fun

Julia Carey and James Corden arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City© Arturo Holmes/MG22,Getty

Another year at The Met Gala looked equally as fun for Julia and James. This brilliant photo showed James in hysterics while Julia was gasping in glee while looking at another attendee. 

We would have loved to have been a fly on the wall for that conversation.  

