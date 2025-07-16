Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nick Cannon makes bold revelation about having five kids in single year
Subscribe
Nick Cannon makes bold revelation about having five kids in single year
Nick Cannon attends the FOX fall press day at Fox Studio Lot on September 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Michael Tullberg

Nick Cannon makes bold revelation about having five kids in single year

The TV personality was previously married to Mariah Carey

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nick Cannon has never shied away from fatherhood – the multi-talented entertainer is the proud father of 12 children with six different women. 

The star opened up in a new interview with Vulture about the perceived misconceptions surrounding his large, blended family. Nick shared that his 12 children were a "by-product of his eagerness to appease the women he was dating or his single friends who wanted kids."

Mariah Carey, her husband Nick Cannon and their children© Getty
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their twins

The We Playin' Spades podcast host also spoke about fathering five of his children in a single year – 2022. "It was also a little bit of, like, Okay, God, how did I have five kids in one year? Probably careless activity," he admitted.

The star has 12 children© Getty Images
The star has 12 children

Nick Cannon's children

Nick welcomed his son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi in July and his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with LaNisha Cole, in September. The star's son. Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell, was also born in September. 

The rapper and Brittany also share their son, Golden Sagon, who was born in February 2017, and their daughter, Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020.

Photo shared by Nick Cannon on Instagram April 30 of his twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe's 13th birthday party© Instagram
Photo shared by Nick Cannon on Instagram of his twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe's 13th birthday party

Beautiful Zeppelin was welcomed by Nick and Abby De La Rosa in November 2022 while their son, Zen, sadly passed away from brain cancer at five months old in December 2021. 

Nick shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The former couple tied the knot in 2008 before parting ways in 2016. 

What has Nick said about fatherhood?

During the interview, Nick admitted that while he doesn’t currently have plans for more children, he wouldn’t rule it out. "The world is a crazy place. I never say 'never,'" he said.

Nick Cannon speaks during VeeCon 2024 on August 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Chelsea Guglielmino
The rapper opened up about fatherhood

Back in March, the star shared with People that he is partial to expanding his family "three years from now [or] five years from now." "There was a point in time where I was just like, 'Nah, I'm done,'" he confessed. 

"And, then I was like, 'Who am I to say that?' It seemed like it was such an emphatic thing. I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it's one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it's going, why not?"

Back in October 2021, Nick revealed that he was planning to abstain from sex for the foreseeable future. "I’m celibate right now," he said on Revolt’s Drink Champs

TeenNick Chairman and HALO Awards host Nick Cannon and singer Mariah Carey attend Nickelodeon's 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. The show premieres on Monday, November 19th, 8:00p.m. (ET) on Nick at Nite. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Nickelodeon)© Charley Gallay
The former couple divorced in 2016

"I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022. I’m trying to chill out. I’m kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking, I’m good right now."

Given that he welcomed five children in 2022 alone, Nick’s earlier pledge clearly didn’t last long.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More