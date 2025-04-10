Mariah Carey's teen daughter Monroe introduces new addition to the family

Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe welcomed a new member to her family on Tuesday in a since-deleted picture.

Monroe debuted her new dog on Instagram, with the adorable, light brown puppy warming the hearts of her fans.

The dog seemed to be a smaller breed, in line with Mariah's love for petite pooches.

Animal lovers

© WireImage Mariah has three dogs of her own

The Carey household is no stranger to puppy love. Mariah has three Jack Russell terriers whom she adores, and frequently shares them with fans on social media.

"They're not just my best friends but my protectors as well," the iconic singer told Vogue. "They're like my bodyguards, following me everywhere I go!"

Mariah named her furry friends Mutley, Jill E. Beans and Cha Cha, and all have larger-than-life personalities just like their mother.

© WireImage The mother of two is a doting dog mom

She revealed that Cha Cha is her oldest, and perhaps the grumpiest of her pooches. "Cha cha is my baby. She is the mother of all the dogs pretty much or the aunty," she told Buzzfeed. "She's a sweetheart. I love her. Some people don't love her as much as I do but I love her a lot."

She added that Cha Cha and her child, Jill E. Beans, "don't love each other," and have to be kept apart.

The "Fantasy" crooner also welcomed two new additions in 2023: a pair of cats named Nacho and Rocky Jr.

Family ties

© Getty Images Mariah welcomed her twins with Nick Cannon in 2011

Monroe is part of a large family herself, as the eldest daughter of TV personality Nick Cannon, who has 12 children in total.

Nick welcomed his first children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011 with Mariah, whom he was married to from 2008 until 2016. He then had his sons Golden and Rise and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell. Following this, he welcomed twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa.

Next came his son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, and his daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole. Finally, he welcomed his son Zen and daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott. Tragically, Zen passed away as an infant after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

© Instagram Nick's eldest, Monroe, and his youngest, Halo Marie

The Wildin' Out star shared that he was open to welcoming more children, despite fathering a dozen already.

"I don't know," he said when asked if he would consider having another baby on the We Playin' Spades podcast in March. "That's the thing. I leave it to the Lord."

Nick and Mariah have mastered the art of peaceful co-parenting, as the Glitter actress explained to People in 2019. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk," she said.

Like mother like daughter

© Getty Monroe is following in her mother's footsteps

Monroe is close to her superstar mother, and has followed in her performing footsteps by joining her onstage in. thepast.

"[You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom," Nick told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. "It's beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other...families are connecting in a different way than ever before."

Her twin brother Moroccan made headlines recently when Mariah and her daughter crashed his Twitch livestream, proving she is just like every other mom.

The Grammy winner crouched in the background of Moroccan's video while holding one of her dogs, trying to embarrass her son as Monroe stood behind her. "Bro, get out. Oh, my God. I love you, Mom. Shut the door, please!" he said.

For more about Monroe and Moroccan's bond with their dad, see below...