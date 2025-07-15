Inside Mariah Carey's $75 million a month vacation home

Mariah's Carey's sprawling former mansion in Connecticut⁠ has been listed for sale at an eye-watering $12.4 million.

The hitmaker rented the 1929 Tudor-style New Canaan estate for nearly two years, and even wrote multiple songs while living there, including her 16th album and her verse in the remix of Muni Long‘s single, "Made for Me".

© Getty Images Mariah rented the property for two years

Mariah paid $75,000 per month to rent the luxurious estate, known as Orchards End. The abode spans 18,000 sq ft situated on a 6.26-acre lot, and boasts 12 beds,12 full baths, and four half baths.

The home was first listed on March 28 for $13.9 million, but after struggling to attract a buyer, the price was reduced by over $1 million on June 1. Mariah moved out of the mansion at the beginning of 2025.

According to real estate agents Ryan Serhant and Danielle Malloy, the opulent haven features "gorgeous woodwork, custom plaster ceiling moldings". Orchards End also has a fascinating architectural history – it was designed by William B. Tubby, a renowned designer known for transforming private estates in New York.

Back in 2014, the house underwent a major $6 million three-year renovation. The former owners enlisted architect Dinyar Wadia to expand the main residence along with the guesthouse.

The listing reads: "The main residence [was] improved and expanded [with] a four-bedroom guest house, along with a custom designed 5,000-square-foot wellness center, a custom pool with spa and new terraces [that] transformed Orchard's End into a true masterpiece."

© WireImage Mariah wrote a few of her songs in the house

The interior

While the exterior is surrounded by greenery and features a tennis court and expansive pool, the interior is awash in warm wood tones and flooded with natural light.

The entrance opens to a lavish dining area adorned with a chandelier, intricately molded ceilings, a charming fireplace, and large windows. The presence of a grand piano comes as no surprise considering the home's former resident. Rooms are designed with wood-beamed ceilings and the kitchen features a gold stove.

© GC Images The singer's former home is now for sale

The master bedroom features a king-sized bed and a spacious walk-in closet, while the ensuite bathroom is outfitted with a luxurious marble soaking tub. Additional amenities include a playroom, sauna, home theater, and private gym.

Family life

© Instagram Mariah celebrated Easter with her twins Moroccan and Monroe

Mariah shares her twins with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, 43. The former couple tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their only children together on their third wedding anniversary, on April 30, 2011.