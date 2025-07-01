Mariah Carey wows in head-to-toe mesh look as she teases something big

Mariah Carey has long mastered the art of rocking a shimmery ensemble – and her latest look is as bold as ever.

The 56-year-old attended the Apple Music 10th anniversary celebration in California on Monday night dressed in a black mesh gown that featured long sleeves and a high-neck. The semi-sheer garment was embellished with shimmering sequins and layered over a bodysuit featuring a daring plunging neckline. The singer's dazzling ensemble was completed with black heels.

© Getty Images Mariah Carey opted for a sequin embellished look

Mariah's luscious blonde locks were styled into her signature soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. The singer posed alongside the vice president of Apple Music, Oliver Schusser and music executive Larry Jackson in photographs.

During a chat with DJs Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe at the event, Mariah teased her upcoming sixteenth studio album. "What is next? Well it's the album coming out! I don't want to tell too much about it because I just don't want to reveal the whole thing," she said.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for App Mariah Carey, Ebro Darden, and Zane Lowe

The hitmaker revealed that her pending album would feature "11 or 12 songs". "We got some Mariah ballads' to cheers from the crowd," she shared.

"Second single is coming soon, I'm very excited about it. It's very summery, I like the beat as well."

It marks her first LP in eight years – and her first since teaming up with new music company Gamma for her return to music following her departure from Epic Records, which released her last album "Caution" in 2018.

© GC Images Mariah Carey seen leaving the Corinthia Hotel on June 17, 2025 in London, England.

Last month, Mariah debuted her lead single, "Type Dangerous", which ranked at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mariah's appearance at the event comes after she was spotted in London last month wearing a black bodycon dress that exuded chic. The crochet mini dress boasted a square neckline and ruffle hem.

© GC Images Mariah wore a bodycon dress

In August, the singer is set to perform at King Charles' Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with support from Eternal and Nile Rodgers & Chic. "I can’t wait to see you all during this special anniversary year of the Mimi album, more dates to be announced soon!" she shared.

Mariah is also gearing up for a Las Vegas residency this year to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of her 10th studio album, 2005’s "The Emancipation of Mimi". And she's not stopping there – the singer will also head to Japan and Thailand at the end of the year.