Kelly Ripa receives double dose of joy as she and Mark Consuelos celebrate exciting news

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been left thrilled by news which they couldn't wait to share with fans.

The longtime couple and co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark delighted in the fact their show has been nominated for not one, but two Daytime Emmys.

Taking to Instagram, the pair reposted congratulatory messages from fans who were equally as excited about the news.

LIVE is nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

Dream team

The couple are delighted by the nominations

The nods are a testament to the couple's hard work and dedication to the show.

They've been working together since 2023, when Mark took over from Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly and Mark don't hold back and have become known for their candid conversations on-air.

Working hard

Mark took over from Ryan

They adore working together and when Mark joined the show, he confessed he was blown away by Kelly's work ethic.

"I knew that," he told E News about how hard she works, "but not until I had to do it everyday. She works really, really, really hard."

They recently revealed a big new project away from LIVE. The couple purchased the Italian Campobasso Football Club in 2022, and ESPN has been following them as they took on ownership.

New venture

They have a docuseries coming out

Now they have a four-part docuseries premiering on July 29 that gives an inside look at how the couple turned the football club into a winning organization.

The trailer was released this week, with Mark sharing it with his 3.4 million Instagram followers, writing: "Proud and excited to announce our new ESPN Original series Running with the Wolves — an inside look at the underdog rise of our Campobasso Football Club."

He told People: "Building the Campobasso FC project from the ground-up has been one of the wildest and most rewarding adventures we've ever taken on. We can't wait for new and longtime fans to join us for this ride."

It seems this isn't the end of their business ventures, because as they explained: "We are just getting started!"

How they met

They met on the set of All My Children

Kelly and Mark first met on the set of the soap opera All My Children in 1995. They played onscreen lovers, Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos, and soon a romance in real life blossomed.

They eloped to Las Vegas in 1996, and are proud parents to three grown children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael.

Despite their privileged upbringing, Kelly and Mark's children are all incredibly down-to-earth.

During a chat with Daily Mail about raising her offspring, Kelly said of their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."