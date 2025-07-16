Kelly Ripa opens up about husband Mark Consuelos' 'disgusting' habit in shocking confession

Kelly Ripa confessed in a new interview that she found her husband Mark Consuelos' intimacy habit "disgusting", after 28 years of marriage and three kids together.

The TV personality opened up about their home life on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing that while her husband prefers to be intimate in the morning, she is far from impressed by this.

Husbandly habits

"I don't know about you in your marriage, but I'm going to go personal. Are you an evening person or a morning person?" Kelly asked the host Amanda Hirsch.

"Definitely not morning," she replied. "Do not breathe on me in the morning." The 54-year-old noted that "men are morning people", and that her husband would "never learn" that she preferred time together at night.

"I have a retainer in. I gotta rip that out," she said. "And he's got his nasal strips on. It's like we are the most repulsive, disgusting [people]."

A major change

She explained that after Mark joined her as co-host on the Live with Kelly and Mark show in 2023, his habits had to change to suit the new role.

"I said to him, 'Here's the thing, there needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can't always be your way. 'Cause it feels like 90 per cent of the time it's your way. And now that we work together every day, it's gonna have to sometimes be my way, and my way's at night only,'" Kelly recalled.

"The greatest thing about this job, this thing has like, almost repulsed him from morning time during the work week. Which is like a miracle," she quipped. After speaking on the topic, the blonde beauty revealed that she was "already pre-disgusted for tomorrow morning".

Finding the spark

The mother of three explained that intimacy often comes last in a relationship when a couple is busy raising a family and working, adding that it was important to find a connection again.

"You're exhausted, your kids are young, you're working full-time, you have a lot on your plate, and that can easily get pushed by the wayside," she said.

Mark and Kelly first met on the set of All My Children in 1995, and eloped in Las Vegas a year later. They are the proud parents of Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, and have been open about their decades-long relationship on numerous occasions.

Going under the knife

The talk show host also opened up the conversation around plastic surgery on the podcast, revealing that she had never committed to getting a breast augmentation despite multiple consultations over the years. "We know that I'm flat-chested. It's not a mystery at this point. It's almost a point of pride," Kelly joked.

"I've gone to more breast augmentation consults than I would like to admit," she continued, adding that every time she spoke to a surgeon, her phone's algorithm would show horror stories of women who had undergone the procedure.

"It, like, talks me right out of it," she said. The author explained that she would have to get the surgery again every 10 years, which would not be sustainable in a decade or so, finalizing her decision to forgo the procedure.

