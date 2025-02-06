Kelly Ripa shares surprising facelift confession

Kelly Ripa shared insight into her plastic surgery journey on Wednesday after a candid conversation with her plastic surgeon, Dr David Rosenberg, about the rise of body dysmorphia in both teenagers and adults.

The TV star opened up on her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa and shared that she received Botox injections three times a year.

"I used to get Botox just in my armpits to stop from sweating," she said. "One day I said, 'Do you think I should put Botox in my face?' And [Dr Rosenberg] looked at me and he goes, 'I thought this day would never come.' And I was like 'Oh my God, I needed Botox'…there's a sweet spot."

After comparing the plastic surgeon to Taylor Swift with talent in spades, Kelly revealed that her Botox is "super minimal".

"I'm a minimalist…I do the crow's feet and I do the neck and that's it," she said. "I do it now three times a year."

As for any work she would like to get done in the future, the mother of three explained one procedure she wanted to undergo.

© Getty Images Kelly shared that she was interested in a mini facelift

"I'm interested in the mini facelift," she said. This entails tightening the skin and muscles around the jawline using smaller incisions and skin trimming.

Kelly and Dr Rosenberg delved deep into the culture of social media on the SiriusXM podcast, discussing how young people are showing signs of body dysmorphia.

"Does the iPhone distort our view of ourselves? It's potentially a really big problem with teenagers," the doctor said.

© Getty Images She spoke with the doctor about the culture of body dysmorphia

"In particular, some of these teenagers come in having looked on Instagram at noses and the trend in some areas where rhinoplasty is performed—Turkey would be a perfect example—are these noses that would never be created in nature."

He continued: "They're exceedingly rotated and pinched and they're on Instagram for some percentage of the nose job population in their mid to late teens, they get caught on that as being an aesthetic goal."

He added that as people age, their rhinoplasty tends to distort their face, and that teenagers were not aware of this side effect.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Kelly shared that she receives Botox treatments three times a year

"If you think about how a person's face ages and it gets thinner with life so that if you're having a pinched nose at 16, it's going to collapse," he said.

"It's going to be at risk of that or the skin gets thinner. It's just not going to be a thing of beauty from my perspective. So that's hard."

Kelly and Dr Rosenberg also discussed the rise of the distorted self-image, which has become more prevalent thanks to phone cameras and Zoom.

The 54-year-old discussed how Zoom and phone cameras had shifted people's perception of themselves

"What gets into people's heads is they're on Zoom, and Zoom—or even if you're on FaceTime—it makes us look worse," the surgeon shared. The angle can be from below."

"Then they come in and look incredible. It's just this weird angle with shadows."

He added: "Whatever's closest to the lens looks bigger. That's why we look like monsters. Steve Jobs really helped us plastic surgeons."