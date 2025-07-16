Pete Davidson opens up about becoming a dad following baby announcement

Pete Davidson is set to take on the mantle of fatherhood after his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced that the pair were expecting a baby with a sweet social media announcement on Wednesday. The couple, who have been linked since March, made their red carpet debut in May at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball in NYC.

The model has also shared occasional snaps on social media of her beau, with the comedian seemingly opting for a more private romance with Elsie compared to his past relationships with stars like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale.

Baby on board

The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of the lovebirds, with her growing baby bump taking center stage.

In one picture, Pete sweetly held his girlfriend from behind with a hand on her stomach, while another snap showed a sonogram of the baby.

Pete has a complicated relationship with fatherhood, after his firefighter dad Scott passed away in the 9/11 attacks.

The SNL alum opened up to Charlamagne Tha God in a 2020 interview, sharing that growing up without his dad meant that he wanted children from the beginning.

"I just want to have a kid, that's it," he revealed. "I think that would be awesome."

"I love love. That's how I grew up," he continued. "Just my mom, my sister — I didn't have a man around the house, so I was just like, 'When am I going to find my Princess Charming?' That's all I've ever wanted."

The 31-year-old, who has struggled with mental illness throughout his life, added that having a child would "keep me around, keep my head up".

"I want to be there for something or do something that I didn't have growing up. That's my biggest thing," he said. Pete shared that he would consider adoption in the future, pointing to his strong desire to be a father.

Dreams of fatherhood

Pete later reiterated his dream to be a dad on the Hart to Hart show in 2022. "My favorite thing ever, which I'm yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid," he said. "It's super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude."

"I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier," he concluded.

According to Elsie, Pete is more than ready to become a father and is a doting partner to the Industry actress.

"He is so incredible," she told People. "Honestly, best person I've ever met, and I'm so grateful that he's here."

She added that The King of Staten Island star takes care of her during her endometriosis flare-ups and is attentive to her every need. "Pete sets me up with a little heating pad, and it's very sweet, and I just eat whatever I like," Elsie said.

She explained that the duo "snuggle up and watch a movie and get cozy", concluding that "everyone deserves a Pete".

