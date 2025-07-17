Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas pictured on Spanish getaway as summer of 'fun' heats up

Romance reports have surrounded Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas since last February, after they were spotted enjoying dinner together. But now the Deeper co-stars, who are yet to be confirmed if they are dating, have added to the interest surrounding their relationship as they were spotted enjoying a sun-drenched break in Menorca.

The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning star, 63, was seen lapping up a spot of Spanish sun as he enjoyed his private getaway with the Blonde actress, 37. The pair were seen chatting while sitting on bean bags positioned on the jetty as they sailed around the island.

After a sequence of joint appearances, in recent weeks, Tom and Ana have not been seen together. However, the new pictures obtained by HELLO! and our sister brand HOLA show them luxuriating in some quality time on the waters near Ciutadella.

© SIBOURMAN / ¡HOLA! The pair previously spent time together in London

The epitome of understated chic, Cuban-born actress Ana looked quietly chic in a simple sheer white dress with a bikini underneath, which she teamed with a straw hat as she walked barefoot around the boat’s deck.

© SIBOURMAN / ¡HOLA! Ana and Tom have sparked romance reports

Meanwhile, her rumoured new beau opted for a light blue sweater, blue shorts, and a Panama hat to shield himself from the sun.

© SIBOURMAN / ¡HOLA! The pair are both acclaimed actors

Despite their reluctance to attend public events together of late, the pair were seemingly comfortable in each other's company. At one point, Ana rested her foot on the seat where Tom was relaxing, while Salsa, one of the actress' adorable pups, sat nearby.

© SIBOURMAN / ¡HOLA! Tom and Ana have kept their relationship status to themselves

Reports of a romance

Their Spanish sighting is sure to reignite speculation that they were getting closer after Tom spent time in the UK, promoting Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, and Ana worked on the forthcoming release of the horror film Ballerina.

© SIBOURMAN / ¡HOLA! The pair lapped up the Spanish sun

Tom's helicopter and the London heliport soon became a setting of speculation as the pair came and went together. Meanwhile, Ana was joined by the Hollywood icon at her 37th birthday in April - the duo was spotted walking dogs Salsa and Elvis as they stepped off a helicopter.

© SIBOURMAN / ¡HOLA! The holiday will reignite romance reports

Ana and Tom go public

Speculation around their relationship status reached an all-time high at the end of April when Ana accompanied Tom to David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations at the London restaurant Core.

© SIBOURMAN / ¡HOLA! The pair previously spent time together in London

The couple was seen leaving the party together in the same car, but Tom and Ana's lips were sealed when it came to declaring their relationship status.

She only said in mid-May of her rumoured beau: "It's so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things, not just one, but several projects. There's also Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie."

© Variety via Getty Images Tom had nothing but kind words to say about Ana

Soon after, Tom paid tribute to Ana's acting skills, saying that she is a "very, very talented, great dramatic actress."

However, in recent weeks, they have only been photographed separately, leading to reports that the romance had cooled off.

© GC Images Ana De Armas hasn't spoken about her relationship status with Tom

Undoubtedly, their Spanish getaway will reignite the excitement over a prospective romance. Hard launch pending!