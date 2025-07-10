Ana de Armas' 'off-grid' $7m home where she's 'cocooned' from public scrutiny

Ana de Armas is keeping fans intrigued as reports of a romance with Hollywood legend Tom Cruise continue to circulate.

But prior to being spotted with the Mission: Impossible actor, 63, Cuban actress Ana, 37, reportedly purchased a $7 million home in Vermont to shield her from the spotlight.

In 2023, the star gushed about her quieter life away from Hollywood, deciding to live "off-grid" on the East Coast to E! News. "I feel like nowadays, we all want to go away from the craziness of the world," she explained.

"We all want to have the chance to build your own safe space. I've made that decision myself…I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there."

Though it is rural, is it not modest in size. The property featured six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool and enviable mountain views.

Why did Ana de Armas move to Vermont?

The Blonde actress also previously revealed what led to the major upheaval of her living arrangements in a cryptic comment about prioritizing one's personal needs.

"You just feel it when it's time to change. Look out for yourself. There's a time when you learn what's good for you and what's not. What serves you the most? Pay attention to that and take action," Ana mused.

At the time, Ana had not long split from Captain America star Ben Affleck. During their whirlwind romance, the couple spent the majority of their time together at Ben's $20 million home in the Pacific Palisades area of California.

Meanwhile, Ana listed her home in Venice, California, in 2020 as her romance with her Deep Water co-star led to her being hounded by paparazzi.

In 2022, the actress told ELLE that the lack of privacy was one of the reasons that led to her fleeing Los Angeles. "It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out. It's always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing. It's a city that keeps you anxious."

Ana sells another home

More recently, Ana has offloaded the New York City apartment she owned prior to buying her Vermont pad.

According to Architectural Digest, she has now sold the two-storey, 8,000-square-foot SoHo pad for $3.5 million. The home featured high ceilings, exposed brick walls, as well as an expansive open-plan living area.

The house sale comes amid Ana's recent comments about her future baby plans. "I would like to have children and a family, soon if possible," Ana told Italian publication F Magazine. "But it doesn't just depend on me. As we know, love is unpredictable; you never know when true love will come. Relationships can't be controlled. Life is not a movie."