Katie Holmes sends fans wild as she throws support behind ex Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes sent fans into a frenzy when they discovered that the actress had liked a social media post referencing her ex-husband Tom Cruise's budding romance with his co-star Ana de Armas, in a surprising show of support from the mother of one.

In the Instagram post from the Daily Mail, the outlet revealed that Tom and Ana had taken a helicopter flight together in London ahead of her 37th birthday celebration.

© GC Images Katie appeared to show support for her ex-husband's reported new romance

Katie appeared to like the post, as eagle-eyed fans in the comment section pointed out, before swiftly undoing the action.

"Katie Holmes liked this post," one commenter wrote, while another asked, "Did anyone else notice that Katie Holmes liked the post?"

The Dawson's Creek star was married to Tom for six years, and the pair welcomed their daughter Suri in 2006 before they split in 2012.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed Suri in 2006

Katie moved across the country after their divorce, opting to raise Suri in New York away from the public eye.

Tom has not been spotted with his daughter since, and the 19-year-old opted to drop his last name during her high school graduation, instead taking Noelle, Katie's middle name, as her own.

He provided child support payments for Suri until she turned 18 totalling $400,000 per year, and was required to cover all of her "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs," as per court documents.

© Getty Images The pair have been romantically linked amid preparation for their upcoming film Deeper

Meanwhile, Tom and Ana have been singing each other's praises amid preparation for their upcoming project, Deeper, which will follow an astronaut whose trench exploration takes a supernatural turn.

Speaking on Good Morning America, the Cuban actress shared that the duo had multiple projects in the works. "It's so much fun. We're definitely working on a lot of things. It's not just one, but a few projects — with [directors] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom," she said. "And I'm so excited."

For his part, the Top Gun star had nothing but admiration for Ana, who recently starred in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

© Getty Images Tom is known for his incredible stunt work

"I love that franchise and what those guys do. I know what it takes to create these kinds of stories and do it, and now they have Ballerina coming out with Ana, that's outstanding…[Ana] is very, very talented. It's gonna crush," he told the Associated Press.

Tom's incredible stunt work has been a major source of inspiration for Ana, with the 37-year-old telling USA Today that his action sequences were "mind-blowing".

"I totally get why he does it. It's demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it's also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it," she said. "Besides, it's fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I'm missing that fun."

© GC Images Ana was previously linked to Ben Affleck

Ana and Tom fueled speculation that they were dating after they were spotted getting dinner in February, followed by a series of romantic helicopter rides in London and a scenic walk on her birthday.

The Knives Out star was previously linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. She also reportedly dated Ben Affleck in 2020, a romance which sent fans into a frenzy at the time.

© Getty Images Ana spoke out about the public interest in her love life

"Over the years, you get more used to it. You learn to find your corners, your privacy, your way of doing things, your lifestyle... I'm one of those who think there should be external boundaries, a barrier that's quite visible to others and to oneself," she told ELLE Spain of the public interest in her love life.

She continued: "You can't let the negative side of fame upset you, because then you won't enjoy the beautiful aspects, but it's essential to separate. We're all people and we need that privacy, consideration, and space."

