Michael Douglas hits the beach as he soaks up 'retirement' in French Riviera

Michael Douglas may have disappointed fans when he revealed his decision to step away from acting — but it looks like retirement suits him.

The Basic Instinct star was photographed soaking up everything the French Riviera has to offer when he arrived at luxury beach venue, Club 55 in style.

Michael arrived by boat and was given a helping hand off the vessel as he and Aston Martin F1 boss, Lawrence Stroll, came together on the shores of the Pampelonne.

Michael wore a white, linen shirt with several buttons undone. He sported a pair of navy pants, no socks and slip on shoes.

He shaded his face with a baseball cap as he walked water side to the iconic club.

Decision to retire

© BACKGRID Michael looked casual and stylish for his beachside day out

His getaway comes amidst his comments regarding his "retirement," from the movie business.

Taking the stage at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Michael revealed that while he hasn't officially hung up his acting shoes, he's classed himself as retired for three years now.

"I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop," he said. "I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set.

© BACKGRID He got a helping hand

"I have no real intentions of going back. I say I'm not retired because if something special came up, I'd go back, but otherwise, no."

Michael added that he's happy to "play the wife," while Catherine Zeta-Jones continues to work in Hollywood.

$12 million move

© Getty Images He and Catherine sold up their Westchester home

The couple had a huge life change when they decided to sell their sprawling Westchester County home in 2024.

They listed it for a whopping $12 million after buying the New York riverfront property for $4.5 million in 2019.

Catherine said that the time to move on felt right after she and Michael became empty nesters, with their kids, Dylan and Carys both living at college.

© Getty Their kids left home

"When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" she told the Wall Street Journal.

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell."

Taking time to travel

© Getty They're enjoying their nomadic life

Catherine revealed that she and her husband planned to leave New York altogether and spend more time across the pond.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," she added.

Michael reiterated her statement during his acceptance speech for Master of Cinema 2024 at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival.

He said: "It is an honor to receive this award in Mallorca, where I have been coming for 35 years and where I enjoy my time like nowhere else.

"I speak terrible Spanish, but I love this place more and more. Now I plan to stay here for six or seven months a year."