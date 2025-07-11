Travis Kelce's new look gets fans talking after he marks 'end' of an era

Travis Kelce, 35, stepped out in a new look just after marking the 'end' of an era. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted in New York City wearing a t-shirt from the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, where he and girlfriend Taylor Swift, 35, celebrated the 4th of July.

Their July trip was the second to the resort in four months. The couple was seen there in March, enjoying a meal with sports journalist Erin Andrews. The vacation came just before Travis announced his podcast New Heights is coming "to the end."

Travis' brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, 37, confirmed to their fans that the podcast is going on hiatus.

© Getty Images Travis wore a shirt from the Montana resort he and Taylor love

"We have come to the end of the road," Jason explained, revealing they are "wrapping up" the third season of their popular podcast on July 23.

"Travis is going to training camp, as you all know. Whenever training camp starts, we take a hiatus from the pod, because it's nearly impossible to do a podcast while somebody's in training camp."

The brothers pre-taped episodes which will air while Travis is away at camp. The Chiefs hold their training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, which is also home to the St. Joseph Goats, the professional indoor football team that Travis and Jason purchased in May.

© Getty Images The two have spent time in Florida recently

During his offseason, Travis has spent time in Florida and New York with Taylor, but looks forward to getting back into football. When Jason mentioned training camp on the podcast, Travis cheered.

While there was speculation that Travis would retire from the NFL following the Chiefs' loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, he confirmed his return for a 13th season in March.

Travis admitted part of his decision to stay with the Chiefs is because he still loves football.

© GC Images Taylor and Travis love a date night in NYC

"I think the biggest thing is that I [expletive] love playing the game of football," he explained to Jason on the March 5 episode of their podcast. "I love playing, I still feel like I can play at a high level," Travis continued. "And possibly at a higher level than I did last year, I don't think it was my best outing."

He went on: "I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past. I just, you know, I wanna give it a good run."

Travis doesn't just love football. He loves the life he's built for himself in Kansas City and isn't ready to leave it.

© Getty Images This will be Travis' 13th season with the Chiefs

"I love so many people in Kansas City – in that facility, in the community – and it's home for me now. I don't want to leave that life yet," he explained. "I've put in a lot of hard work, and I've put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for KC.