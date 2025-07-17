David Mitchell's daughter, 10, is 'just like' his wife, Victoria Coren

David Mitchell’s daughter is just like his wife, Victoria Coren, according to a sweet new interview.

The Only Connect host, 52, spoke to Radio Times about her two daughters - Barbara, 10, and June, two - whom she shares with David, 51.

She shared that her eldest daughter, Barbara, loves the same television shows that she does. "My 10-year-old loves The Masked Singer and old episodes of Poirot, just like her mother. The baby doesn't have any screen time; she's only 18 months old," she gushed in the interview.

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Victoria Coren shared a sweet anecdote about her and David Mitchell's daughter, Barbara.

"She loves Bluey - an excellent TV show - but she doesn't know it's a TV show. She just thinks it's a source of really great plastic dog Weebles."

The couple first met at a film premiere in 2007 and were introduced by fellow comedian David Baddiel. Recalling the moment she and David first crossed paths, Victoria said she thought she would marry him after just two hours.

"[Baddiel] specifically said to me, 'There's David Mitchell over there, I think you should probably marry him, I'll get the ball rolling by introducing you.' I thought that was ridiculous but, a couple of hours later, I thought I probably would marry him," she told RadioTimes.com in 2016.

© Getty Images David and Victoria were introduced by mutual friends

The TV stars didn't get together until three years later, and during that time, David was "hopelessly in love". David wrote in his 2012 autobiography, Back Story: "I was hopelessly in love. I told no one about it. I didn't tell my closest friends or my parents of the enormous sadness that overshadowed my life."

The couple welcomed their daughters Barbara in 2015 and June in 2023. "Unfortunately, there is nothing like having a tiny child whose safety you are responsible for to make you worry," said the Would I Lie To You star.

© Shutterstock The couple share two daughters

"You really don't want the world to spin into the sun and explode. You thought you didn't want it before but you really don't want it [after having a child.] That is the real downside of parenthood, and I suppose any form of love, is it makes you fear more… I would say love is not a stress reduction exercise is it?

"What you want is a long period of bland contentment… I'm a family man. I've made bad choices and I am constantly worried," he added.