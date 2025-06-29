Steph McGovern's daughter rocks princess-like dress in adorable new update

TV presenter and author Steph McGovern has shared new photos of her rarely-seen daughter in a wholesome social media update.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Celebrity Bear Hunt star uploaded a carousel of images taken at her best friend's wedding.

Amongst the sun-drenched images, Steph, 43, included a handful of precious images featuring her little girl. One showed the youngster rocking a temporary tattoo of the married couple, while a second showed Steph's daughter with her arms lifted up into the air.

© Instagram The youngster showed off her temporary tattoo

The five-year-old looked so sweet in the picture, rocking a princess-like 'cloud puff' dress from Ophi Bo. The whimsical creation features swathes of strawberry pink and butter yellow tulle fabric, as well the cutest tie straps adorned with fluffy pink pom poms.

© Instagram Steph's daughter looked so precious wearing a ruffled dress with pom pom details

In order to protect her little girl's privacy, Steph concealed her daughter's face with a cute bear emoji.

Sharing a glimpse into their weekend, Steph wrote in her caption: "My best mate got married! Congrats Peter and Matt. We had such a lush day. My daughter wants to go to a wedding every weekend now… She is also still wearing the temp tatt of their faces on her arm!

© Instagram The presenter tends to keep her daughter out of the spotlight

"I've known Matt @mattyb81 since we were teenagers in Boro along with Rach @chisholmrachael in the fifth pic. What a laugh we've had over the years."

She continued: "Also Matt is a MASSIVE Jane McDonald fan… as you'll see from the giant cut out of her they were carrying round. She sent the lads such a lovely message too."

Steph's wholesome update triggered a flurry of heartfelt messages in the comments section. One wrote: "Great pics, congratulations to Peter and Matt. Your daughter's dress is lovely," while a second penned: "Beautiful dress," and a third commented: "Your daughter's dress," followed by a white heart emoji and a pink flower.

Stephs' private family life

Steph welcomed her little girl in 2019. She shares her daughter with her partner who is believed to work in the TV industry.

Reflecting on her decision to keep her loved ones away from the spotlight, the Steph's Packed Lunch presenter previously said: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them.

© Shutterstock The star is a busy working mum

"My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinion of others."

The presenter's exciting new venture

Steph is gearing up for the launch of her debut novel titled Deadline. Her book, which is set for release on 3 July, is a page-turning thriller set in the world of live TV. It charts broadcast journalist Rose Steedman and the gripping moment she discovers that her family's safety has been threatened.

© Instagram The TV star's debut novel is set for release on 3 July

Musing on her latest venture, Steph said of her new book: "I've been lucky enough to do lots of amazing things in my career but this is the thing that means the most to me in terms of personal achievement. I know I can talk and all that broadcast stuff… But I've always been scared of writing even though I love it. I honestly never thought I'd write my own novel. And here we are!!"