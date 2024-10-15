The wholesome way David Mitchell is raising his family with wife Victoria

Actor and comedian David Mitchell shares two children with his wife Victoria Coren.

The couple, who wed in 2012, welcomed Barbara Elizabeth June in 2015 and June Violet in October 2023.

David and Victoria are notoriously private about their family life and tend to keep details surrounding their marriage and kids under wraps. In a bid to protect their privacy, the Ludwig star and the Only Connect host conceal their little ones' faces from the public.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: David Mitchell and wife Victoria compared to Giles and Mary on Gogglebox

As the actor continues to garner interest for his recent appearance in BBC One's detective dramedy, Ludwig, join HELLO! as we take a deep dive into everything David has said about raising his daughters...

Laughter is at the heart of their family

It may come as no surprise to learn that David and his wife Victoria prioritise laughter in their family. In conversation with the Belfast Telegraph, David explained: "We laugh a lot at home. I love making my wife and my daughter laugh, and they make me laugh a lot. Victoria is as obsessed with humour as I am and that's how we're bringing up our child."

© Shutterstock David and Victoria wed in 2012

Their eldest daughter Barbara appears to be following in her famous father's footsteps. Whilst little is known about her personality, it seems that the youngster has inherited David's natural ability to make people laugh.

Chatting to The Times in 2018, the father-of-two gushed: "She's amazing. Extremely talkative and she likes imagining things, telling stories and being characters and explaining to me who she is in one of her stories."

Welcoming Barbara:

Shortly after welcoming their eldest child into the world, David, 50, spoke frankly about the "real downside of parenthood". During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said: "Unfortunately, there is nothing like having a tiny child whose safety you are responsible for to make you worry."

© Getty Images The couple share two daughters together

He added: "You really don't want the world to spin into the sun and explode. You thought you didn't want it before, but you really don't want it [after having a child.] That is the real downside of parenthood, and I suppose any form of love, is it makes you fear more… I would say love is not a stress reduction exercise, is it?"

Welcoming June:

© Getty Images David and Victoria became parents for a second time in 2023

Victoria and David announced the arrival of their second child on social media. In a heartwarming post, the couple wrote on X: "Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks. Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day!"

Initial hesitation:

© Colin Hutton The Ludwig actor hadn't always yearned to marry and start a family

Getting married and starting a family wasn't always on the agenda for funnyman David. "I hadn't seen myself as someone who would necessarily get married or have a family," he told the Belfast Telegraph. "It was very much meeting Victoria which made me think, 'Oh, now if I don't spend my life with her, it would be awful', and then having a child came from that. It wasn't like a life plan."

A "frightening" change:

David has always been incredibly candid about his experience of becoming a father at the age of 41. Reflecting on the "frightening" reality of parenthood, he told the Belfast Telegraph in 2019: "I'm probably more fearful in my middle age. In terms of society breaking down and the world collapsing, it's more frightening than when there's just you."

© Shutterstock The couple keep their children out of the limelight

Despite enjoying his career in the spotlight, he went on to add: "There's always something on your mind which is a different priority, a home you have to keep safe and supplied, and to make sure that our daughter is happy and seeing us a lot."