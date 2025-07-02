Sarah Jessica Parker's son's famous co-stars revealed in first post-graduation project — details

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is following his parents' lead. James Wilkie Broderick, 22, graduated from Brown University in May 2025. And just a month later, he's booked a role in an upcoming short film.

James is starring in Days Ending in Y alongside a famous cast and crew. His co-star and the film's producer, Sam Nivola, is coming off a career high. He starred in the third season of The White Lotus as Lochlan Ratliff, a child of rich, Southern parents who are about to lose everything.

Sam also has parents in the industry. His mom is actress Emily Mortimer of Paddington in Peru, and his dad is Alessandro Nivola who is best known for his role in Face/Off with Nicolas Cage.

© Getty Images James with his parents at the AJLT premiere

Also in Days Ending in Y is Raffey Cassidy, who most recently starred in the Oscar winning film The Brutalist alongside Adrien Brody. Raffey has been acting since she was eight years old, in everything from Snow White and the Huntsman to Tomorrowland.

James' life near the spotlight

While James has lived a private life, his parents live quite the opposite. Sarah Jessica and Matthew are both famous actors who've starred in some of the most iconic shows and films of our time. But it's been their priority to raise their children out of the public eye and grounded in reality.

© Instagram Matthew and James look just alike

"I think that if I had been raised a child of privilege, I wouldn't be the working person I am today," Sarah Jessica told Parade in 2008. "I have a great appreciation for work. I think it's incumbent on my husband and me to really stress and to show James Wilkie by example what it means to owe your community something and that he is not entitled to the benefits of our hard work."

James rarely walks the red carpet with his parents. But in 2021, he attended the premiere of And Just Like That…at the Museum of Modern Art. He told Entertainment Tonight: "I tried to watch [AJLT] and I liked it but then I felt weird, 'cause I haven't watched [Sex and the City]. I guess it's kind of obvious why maybe I hadn't watched the original show as a kid."

James's little sisters

© Getty Images Matthew, Sarah Jessica and their kids on a rare public outing

When James was six, he became a big brother to Tabitha and Marion Loretta. The twins are now 16. Their mom told PEOPLE they have "different interests."

"They're really devoted to each other," Sarah Jessica said. "But they'll also say, 'I need time away from her.' Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That's Tabitha's idea."

© FilmMagic SJP"s girls were born via surrogate in 2009

Tabitha and Loretta love fashion just like their mom. When Sarah Jessica appeared on a recent episode of Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, she explained that while her daughters don't spend like crazy, they mostly spend their money on "used clothes."