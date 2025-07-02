Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Jessica Parker's son's famous co-stars revealed in first post-graduation project — details
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker at the 42nd Torino Film Festival© Getty Images

The And Just Like That… star's son just graduated from Brown

Tess Hill
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is following his parents' lead. James Wilkie Broderick, 22, graduated from Brown University in May 2025. And just a month later, he's booked a role in an upcoming short film.

James is starring in Days Ending in Y alongside a famous cast and crew. His co-star and the film's producer, Sam Nivola, is coming off a career high. He starred in the third season of The White Lotus as Lochlan Ratliff, a child of rich, Southern parents who are about to lose everything.

Sam also has parents in the industry. His mom is actress Emily Mortimer of Paddington in Peru, and his dad is Alessandro Nivola who is best known for his role in Face/Off with Nicolas Cage.

James Wilkie Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick arrive to premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City© Getty Images
James with his parents at the AJLT premiere

Also in Days Ending in Y is Raffey Cassidy, who most recently starred in the Oscar winning film The Brutalist alongside Adrien Brody. Raffey has been acting since she was eight years old, in everything from Snow White and the Huntsman to Tomorrowland.

James' life near the spotlight

While James has lived a private life, his parents live quite the opposite. Sarah Jessica and Matthew are both famous actors who've starred in some of the most iconic shows and films of our time. But it's been their priority to raise their children out of the public eye and grounded in reality.

Matthew Broderick and James Wilkie Broderick pose for a photo at the Russian Tea Room during Cynthia Erivo's Tonys after party, shared on Instagram Stories© Instagram
Matthew and James look just alike

"I think that if I had been raised a child of privilege, I wouldn't be the working person I am today," Sarah Jessica told Parade in 2008. "I have a great appreciation for work. I think it's incumbent on my husband and me to really stress and to show James Wilkie by example what it means to owe your community something and that he is not entitled to the benefits of our hard work."

James rarely walks the red carpet with his parents. But in 2021, he attended the premiere of And Just Like That…at the Museum of Modern Art. He told Entertainment Tonight: "I tried to watch [AJLT] and I liked it but then I felt weird, 'cause I haven't watched [Sex and the City]. I guess it's kind of obvious why maybe I hadn't watched the original show as a kid."

James's little sisters

Matthew Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Marion Loretta Broderick, Tabitha Broderick attend the Broadway Opening Performance of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 2017 in New York City© Getty Images
Matthew, Sarah Jessica and their kids on a rare public outing

When James was six, he became a big brother to Tabitha and Marion Loretta. The twins are now 16. Their mom told PEOPLE they have "different interests."

"They're really devoted to each other," Sarah Jessica said. "But they'll also say, 'I need time away from her.' Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That's Tabitha's idea."

Matthew Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker pose at the opening night of "Smash" on Broadway © FilmMagic
SJP"s girls were born via surrogate in 2009

Tabitha and Loretta love fashion just like their mom. When Sarah Jessica appeared on a recent episode of Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, she explained that while her daughters don't spend like crazy, they mostly spend their money on "used clothes."

