Kate Beckinsale's beautiful daughter is her double on girls trip with mom

Kate Beckinsale softened the difficult journey she's going through by spending time with her daughter Lily recently... and the resemblance is uncanny.

The Underworld actress is caring for her mother, Judy, who is battling stage 4 cancer, but had a "brief and precious" getaway with the 26-year-old.

Kate shared photos on Instagram that included snaps of Lily, who is now all grown up.

With her long hair and striking bone structure, Lily is the double of Kate.

'Extremely grateful'

© Instagram Kate is caring for her mom Judy

The star captioned the post: "Girls trip with my girls . This is not an accurate depiction of how life is right now but a brief and precious reprieve from other things for which I am extremely grateful."

Kate shares Lily with her ex, Michael Sheen. They both have a close bond with Lily who has followed in her parent's footsteps by pursuing an acting career.

© Instahram Kate's daughter is her double

In 2022, PEOPLE Magazine reported that Kate had said she would have "preferred" if Lily had wanted to become a doctor, to which she responded: "I don't think that was on the cards. You wouldn't want me to be doing any surgeries. And I think she knows that!"

She added: "My parents are great about pushing me out and letting me fly and become the person that I want to be and to become the actor that I want to be."

Kate's relationship with Michael

© Variety Lily's dad is actor Michael Sheen (pictured with his wife Anna)

The former couple welcomed their only child together, Lily Mo, in 1999 and split four years later, but maintained a friendship. "I really love him and like him, and we make each other roar with laughter," she told the Evening Standard in 2016.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children we rarely see in photos

She previously stated: "I love Michael. Michael's fantastic. It shouldn't necessarily have gone on and on forever with us, but he is one of my absolutely favorite people ever. I think we both felt that it was really important for Lily, our daughter, to have everybody coming from the same place."

She added: "Michael loves her, and I love her."

© Leon Bennett, Getty Lily is following in her parent's footsteps

Lily enrolled at NYU in 2017, and continues to live in the Big Apple.

Kate's mom

Kate is very close to her mom

Kate first revealed her mother's diagnosis last year, shortly after the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, who passed away in January 2024 following a "massive stroke."

Kate asked for prayers in an emotional social media post that read: "I wasn't going to come back to Instagram but anyone who has a spare prayer or magic or miracle or sunbeam please send it to my mama, my most extraordinary, warrior, generous, humble, loving, unique, irreplaceable Mama.

"Thank you - Lord, keep her safe this night, secure from all her fears, may angels guard her while she sleeps till morning light appears, amen."