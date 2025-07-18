Multi-millionaires Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's surprising financial confession

Rebecca Romijn and her husband Jerry O'Connell have two kids and a life together, but that doesn't mean they share everything.

The couple, who have a reported combined net worth of $20 million, made a surprising confession about their finances during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Thursday.

Marital finances

Despite their 18-year marriage, Rebecca, 52, revealed that she and Jerry, 51, have always kept their finances separate.

"We keep our money completely separate," she said when Andy joked that Jerry must be feeling the pinch after his hosting gig on The Talk ended last year.

"That's like one of the first conversations you have when you decide to enter into a legal agreement together," she added.

© Getty Images Rebecca and Jerry keep their finances separate

While they stick to their own spending habits, Rebecca admitted she and Jerry do have "a community pot" that they each contribute to quarterly for "family expenses" relating to their 16-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly.

However, the amount they put into their joint account depends on "who's working more."

"I have to say, we actually throttle how much money we put into that account sometimes, depending on who's working more," Jerry added.

© Instagram Jerry and Rebecca have a joint account for family expenses

"The one who's not working gets a little bit of a break and the one who is working puts in a little more," Rebecca explained. "And we really tag-team with work."

Jerry and Rebecca have been married since 2007 after meeting at the Maxim Hot 100 bash in Las Vegas in 2004.

She was separated from her husband, John Stamos, at the time, but filed for divorce one month after meeting Jerry, and the two began dating.

© Getty Images Rebecca and Jerry met in 2004

"When I met Rebecca – I know you hear 'love at first sight' – I just enjoyed her energy so much, immediately," he said on The Real Love Boat in 2022.

"We both decided we wanted to be with each other more than anybody else in the whole world," Rebecca added. "It was pretty cut and dried."

The couple previously opened up about why they think their marriage has lasted longer than most in Hollywood.

© Getty Images Rebecca was separated from husband John Stamos when she met Jerry

"I guess we just keep on laughing," Rebecca told DailyMail.com in 2023. "Keep it light. You have to lighten up about everything. You have to be able to move on quickly."

Jerry added that he tries to avoid conflict with his wife. "If there's an argument brewing, I try not to engage," he said.

"I try to distance myself," he continued, before jokingly adding: "I run out of the house, I get out of there! I run out! If I think a fight is happening, I run! My wife is also a Scorpio. It's a different situation."

© Getty Images Rebecca and Jerry have been married for 18 years

The couple lives in Calabasas with their daughters, and in a surprising twist, Rebecca's ex, John, is their neighbor.

Jerry was quizzed on whether he and John had seen each other after the Full House actor moved into the neighborhood in 2021. "I have not, but I make sure that my hair is perfect every day just in case I do see him," he said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

He added that he was "on the lookout" for John, but said that "it would be very friendly if we did".