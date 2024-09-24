Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's beautiful twins are so grown up as they turn 16

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's daughters, Dolly and Charlie, rang in a major milestone over the weekend as they turned 16.

Their famous parents went all out to throw the teens a party they wouldn't forget and shared photos from the bash on Instagram.

Dolly and Charlie looked so grown up in pastel-colored dresses, with their hair worn loose around their shoulders.

Jerry posed for a photo with them and the girls looked almost as tall as their 6ft 1 dad.

The sweet sixteen party looked incredible with the outside area adorned with colorful lanterns. There was a huge dance floor, DJ and an impressive spread of food. Jerry acted as "Security" for the event and wore a black vest with the word emblazoned across the front of it.

He simply captioned his post: "Happy Sweet 16 Dolly and Charlie. Magical night. We love you," while Rebecca shared some additional images and wrote: "Hugs kisses and gratitude to all the fellow mom/dad support for helping me put together Dolly and Charlie’s Sweet Sixteen.

"Special shout out to my pals from The Enterprise. We were aggressively kicked off the dance floor repeatedly by the pip squeaks, but it didn’t stop us from trying."

The girls have grown up so much

Fans couldn't believe how grown up the girls looked and were stunned they were 16 already.

Jerry and Rebecca adore parenthood and have a close bond with their children. Jerry doesn't mind being the only male in the family and previously told People: "It's just so cute having girls."

The family enjoyed a recent vacation together

"My relationship with them, just having little girls, and I can't speak from experience because I only have girls but, I just think I like girls more than I like boys. So terrible to say!"

They're a close family and Jerry has confessed he's struggling with his girls getting older.

Jerry doesn't want his girls to grow up

He posted a snap of himself embracing Charlie earlier this year and added the words: "Trying to hold on tight to these grown-ass-kids."

The X-Men actress also opened up about raising their kids and said they've done their best to hold onto their childhoods. This means they didn't get cell phones until they were 13.

They're a close-knit family

"Held off as long as we could," she said in an Instagram post when they finally caved in to Charlie and Dolly. "Fought a good fight, but they got phones. Goodbye childhood."

When they turned teens, Rebecca also penned a sweet post to them which read: "Slow down, ladies, it’s going too fast. So proud of you two."