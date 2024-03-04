Rebecca Romijn's lookalike daughter 'mortified' in photo shared by dad Jerry O'Connell - see why

Dads can be so embarrassing! Jerry O'Connell left his teenage daughter, Charlie, red faced when he shared his recent actions on Instagram recently.

The Talk host is a proud dad to his twins, Charlie and Dolly, who he shares with his wife, Rebecca Romijn.

But they're growing up fast and discovering how "mortifying" their famous dad can be.

Jerry added a snapshot with Charlie on social media in which they were in his car and she was surrounded by teenage boys.

"Picked up daughter at school," he captioned the picture. "Offered ride to a boy. Five piled in. Fun ride. Daughter mortified."

He then referenced the boys' flopping, hairdos when he wrote: "I'm growing my hair out."

Despite Jerry insisting Charlie was unaccepting of the situation, she was beaming in the photo and looked much like her mom.

Having a car full of males makes a change for Jerry who is outnumbered by females in his family - not that he minds.

© Instagram Charlie looks a lot like her mom

"It's just so cute having girls," he told People in 2016. "My relationship with them, just having little girls, and I can't speak from experience because I only have girls but, I just think I like girls more than I like boys. So terrible to say!"

They're a close family and Jerry has confessed he's struggling with his girls getting older. He recently posted a snap of himself embracing Charlie and added the words: "Trying to hold on tight to these grown-ass-kids."

© Instagram Rebecca with husband Jerry and their towering 15-year-old twin daughters

The X-Men actress has also opened up about raising their kids and how they've done their best to hold onto their childhoods as best they can. This means they didn't get cell phones until they were 13.

"Held off as long as we could," she said in an Instagram post when they finally caved in to Charlie and Dolly. "Fought a good fight, but they got phones. Goodbye childhood."

© Instagram Jerry doesn't want his girls to grow up

When they turned teens, Rebecca also penned a sweet post to them which read: "Slow down, ladies, it’s going too fast. So proud of you two."

Jerry and Rebecca met in 2004 when they attended a Maxim party. At the time, she was married to John Stamos but when they divorced, her romance with her now-husband flourished.

© Getty Rebecca and Jerry are incredibly proud of their children

Rebecca says they have a system so that they can be hands-on parents. "In our efforts to raise normal, loving children, we tag-team with work," she told People. "So when he is traveling for work, I usually am the mom at home, and vice versa. When I'm traveling for work, he stays home."

She added: "I think the two of us have really worked on developing their sense of humor, and I think he has really helped them lighten up about things."

